Times Past: December 21, 1993

On this day The Canberra Times reported in excitement that the Mogo Zoo down the South Coast got a new addition.
The world's smallest primate joined several other endangered animals at the South Coast zoo which is dedicated to helping increase their numbers.
Two Pygmy marmosets and three red-handed tamarins had moved where the South Coast climate is more similar to their native habitat in the Brazilian jungle.
At the time, the zoo was run by couple Bill and Sally Padey who had run the zoo for just over two years. The zoo had become home to red pandas, pumas, penguins, kangaroos and several species of birds and by Easter the next year, two Siberian Tigers would have joined the crew.
The couple were also sponsoring two rangers who were researching the native habitat of the Red Panda in Nepal. They said: "with only 40 or so left, you can see why we are trying to help".
In 2022, the current wild numbers are predicted to be less than 10,000 and are currently listed as Endangered conservation status.
The Padey's, who were also practicing taxidermists, had a wall-to-wall museum of stuffed and preserved native and exotic animals. "It [the money from the taxidermy] has helped to make this place possible," Bill said.
Nephew Dave Golden stressed that the animals all died of natural circumstances or had been killed in the government culling process. Many of the native animals in the museum had been victims of road accidents. The hardest part of the taxidermy process was trying to recreate the animal's natural stance.
"You've got to make the eyes level ... all the eyes are glass, they have rubber tongues, the only 'real' bits are the skin, antlers, the tusks," Mr Golden said.
And what was his most popular order?
"People from Canberra who kill feral pigs ... and want to keep their trophy".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.