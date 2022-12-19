While former Treasury Secretary and NAB chair Ken Henry's critique of Australian democracy will strike a chord with many, his comments are undermined by his failure to suggest a better alternative.
Dr Henry, who was speaking at the Australian National University, broke little new ground.
His observation Australia was led by elected officials whose actions were swayed by "short-term political opportunism" and short-sighted voters calling the shots at the ballot box, echoed his condemnation of politicians and business leaders in May.
He said then the failure of governments to enact policies to address society's problems had placed unrealistic expectations on the private sector to act against its own interests.
Dr Henry said as the defining feature of capitalism was to maximise profits this was an unreasonable community expectation. The onus was on government to address market failure risks, he said.
His most high-profile public sector role came to an abrupt end in 2019 when he was forced to resign as the chairman of the National Australia Bank after being roundly criticised for a Scott Morrison-like performance before the Banking Royal Commission.
Dr Henry's criticism of the democratic process as encouraging populism, knee-jerk reactions and a lack of concern for the future, is as old as democracy itself. These issues were first openly discussed by Plato in The Republic almost 2500 years ago.
Plato argued democracy was a dangerous form of government because it encouraged excessive freedom and led to demagogues with the ability to persuade, but without the morals or the skills to rule, to come to power.
The Athenian's alternative was a totalitarian, militarised and fascist state ruled by a caste of "philosopher kings" who would use propaganda and social engineering to condition citizens to accept their designated roles in society.
While Dr Henry stopped well short of advocating this nightmarish vision - though he may possibly consider himself as qualified to be a philosopher king - his call for governments to take action against what is often the perceived self-interest of large sections of the electorate strays a long way from Australia's democratic traditions. As they say in the classics: "Vox populi, vox dei" - the voice of the people is the voice of God.
It is timely to reflect on Winston Churchill's pungent observation that "indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time" and Bismarck's "politics is the art of the possible, the attainable - the art of the next best".
Modern democratic governments, which generally have more checks and balances than the public assemblies pioneered by the Athenians, are required to strike a delicate balancing act between being popular enough to retain office while taking the hard decisions and implementing responsible policy.
This slows down the process of government by making it hard to bring about sudden and dramatic changes. As John Howard demonstrated during the 1998 GST election, if you want to rock the boat in a big way you need to bring the people along on the journey with you.
While Dr Henry is well-justified in criticising recent Australian governments for their failure to do this - especially on climate change and tax reform - he is wrong to condemn the system itself or the voters who have, in the past, demonstrated the ability to rise above blind self-interest.
By embracing a multi-partisan approach to foreign affairs and the environment, and raising the 2030 emissions target, the Albanese government is quietly laying the foundations for reform.
