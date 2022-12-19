The Canberra Times
Ken Henry's democracy critique reeks of philosophy 101

By The Canberra Times
December 20 2022 - 5:30am
Dr Ken Henry during his tenure as Treasury secretary. Picture by Graham Tidy

While former Treasury Secretary and NAB chair Ken Henry's critique of Australian democracy will strike a chord with many, his comments are undermined by his failure to suggest a better alternative.

