The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Alleged child rapist Jaryn Timosevski granted bail after father agrees to be his 'jailer'

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated December 19 2022 - 5:29pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 21-year-old who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl he met on Tinder will be released from prison on bail after his father agreed to be his "jailer".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.