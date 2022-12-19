A 21-year-old who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl he met on Tinder will be released from prison on bail after his father agreed to be his "jailer".
Jaryn Broady Timosevski, 21, was charged with three counts of sexual intercourse with a child and two counts of committing an act of indecency on a child last Monday, when he appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court and was denied bail.
He is accused of raping the girl on three separate occasions in early December.
He also allegedly gave the girl "mushrooms" and a vape with cannabis in it.
Timosevski has not entered pleas in relation to any of the charges.
He applied for bail on Monday for the second time, appearing from the Alexander Maconochie Centre where he was on remand.
His new lawyer, Toni Tu'ulakitau, called Timosevski's father to give evidence on the stand.
The 21-year-old's father was crying as he told the court he was a contract painter living in Tuross Head on the South Coast.
The father said Timosevski would live and work with him as a painter and he would "not leave my side" if granted bail.
Prosecutor David Swan opposed bail on the alleged likelihood Timosevski would endanger the safety of the child, who was in care after being kicked out of her home when her parents were told about the alleged crime.
Magistrate Beth Campbell said she was not going to grant Timosevski bail after reading the allegations, but she changed her mind when she heard his father give evidence.
Ms Campbell said she believed Timosevski's father was a "good man", who was "devastated" by the allegations against his son.
READ MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
She granted the 21-year-old bail, imposing "tight" conditions including no phone or internet access and reporting to Moruya police.
She told Timosevski his father would be his "jailer" and would have to forfeit $10,000 if he breached any of his conditions or "did a runner".
"Your dad is in effect going to be your jail officer," Ms Campbell told the 21-year-old, who is scheduled to appear again in court on January 18.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.