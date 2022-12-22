The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Elon Musk expected to turn some buyers off, Tesla Owners Club ACT remain loyal

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
December 23 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tesla Owners Club members Ian McConchiean, Ross Hetherington and Dave Sag don't believe the antics of the CEO are enough to hurt the brand. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Recent antics of divisive billionaire Elon Musk has seen some Tesla drivers question their loyalty to the brand, claiming they're increasingly experiencing contempt from non-electric vehicle drivers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.