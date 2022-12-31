At the time, the "imprecise" but "ideal case" full double track construction cost for the Sydney to Newcastle leg was estimated to range between $4.9 billion to $8.5 billion, while the Canberra to Sydney route was costed at between $3.9 billion to $12.3 billion and the full Melbourne to Brisbane cost was estimated between $32 to $59 billion. The study indicated the costs would be less if compromises were made.