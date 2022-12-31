The ACT government was the strongest backer in 2002 for an East Coast Very High Speed Train, but the project with "significant benefits", costed at up to $59 billion, was killed off in that year by the Howard government cabinet over a "extremely" low ratio of public benefit to public funds.
The proposed train network discussed in 2002 would have taken 10 to 20 years to build, meaning it could have been finished by now and run by a private operator had a different decision been made.
The revelations in 20-year-old cabinet documents, released on Sunday by the National Archives of Australia, come as Anthony Albanese progresses his personal, long-term vision for high speed rail - with Parliament passing a bill in November to establish the High Speed Rail Authority.
The newly-released documents show cabinet, on March 25, 2002, discussing the rapid conclusion of a $20 million scoping study into a possible 2000 kilometre Melbourne-Canberra-Sydney-Brisbane very high speed train service with high construction costs. It was ended on January 24 by a Senior Minister's Review of budget proposals and $17.5 million in unused funds returned to the budget.
The document outlines the preliminary study, finding such a service would attract "considerable patronage" and deliver "significant benefits" to users, particularly to regional communities although the latter could not be quantified at the time.
It was also found a very high speed train network with maximum speeds of up to 500 km per hour would also reduce dependence on fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions.
The study also looked long term to the period to 2050, stating 70 per cent of Australia's population will by then live on the east coast and they will need "substantial additional investment in road, rail and air infrastructure" and that a very fast train would "significantly relieve" road and air transport pressures.
The ACT in 2002 is described in the document as "solidly committed" to a very fast train link with Sydney, seeing such a link as "logical and economically highly beneficial". It, along with NSW, are seen as the "most actively interested".
However, stage one of the study found an East Coast Very High Speed Train was "not feasible within 20 years due to the need for a very substantial injection of public expenditure and because the public benefit from this expenditure would be extremely low".
At the time, the "imprecise" but "ideal case" full double track construction cost for the Sydney to Newcastle leg was estimated to range between $4.9 billion to $8.5 billion, while the Canberra to Sydney route was costed at between $3.9 billion to $12.3 billion and the full Melbourne to Brisbane cost was estimated between $32 to $59 billion. The study indicated the costs would be less if compromises were made.
It was noted that shorter Newcastle to Sydney and Sydney to Canberra very high speed train routes may be viable in the future as population pressures increase.
The cabinet document noted regular consultations with the states and territories, but they wanted the Commonwealth to take the lead and bear the largest financial burden.
The report notes that, to date, a "common and powerful vision of the role of the VHST in the East Coast of Australia has not been held by the governments which would be involved" and that five jurisdictions would need to be "totally committed".
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been a long-term backer of high speed rail in Australia. In January, he again pitched a high speed service between Sydney and Newcastle as an election promise and said he would prioritise developing a high speed rail network in Australia.
Parliament passed the High Speed Rail Authority Bill in November to establish the High Speed Rail Authority to provide independent advice and plan, identify and secure corridors for the impending service.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
