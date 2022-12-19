Canberrans have been urged to hold Christmas gatherings outside as cases continue to rise.
The ACT government has extended the use of its COVID-19 management powers for another three months, which allows the chief health officer and ministers to make COVID-19 restrictions.
Free COVID-19 testing will also continue to be offered until the end of February.
The territory recorded its highest caseload in more than four months last week, jumping by 15 per cent with 3018 cases reported.
Health authorities had expected there would be a surge in cases in the lead-up to the Christmas period as multiple variants of COVID-19 circulate throughout the community.
Acting Health Minister Chris Steel said people should consider outdoor parties over Christmas but if they were unable to do so they should hold smaller gatherings or reduce the amount of time spent indoors together.
"We encourage Canberrans to continue to make COVID smart choices during the Christmas and new year period and throughout the summer holidays," he said.
"If you're hosting a party throughout this festive season, consider using outdoor spaces because they present less risk of COVID-19 transmission."
Health authorities will reassess the delivery of PCR testing in the ACT in the coming months.
The ACT government has confirmed people will be able to access free PCR testing at the Garran Surge Centre until the end of February. However, a testing centre in Holt will close this Friday.
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler announced last week that patients would soon need a referral for a Medicare-funded PCR test. However, states and territories can choose to keep accepting patients without referrals.
The future of PCR testing will be considered over the coming months, the ACT government has said.
The pop-up Garran Surge Centre is likely to be moved from the suburb's oval next year. The government has previously said the centre could be dismantled and repurposed.
While there will be a wind back in testing, Canberrans will still need to report positive rapid antigen tests to ACT Health under the COVID-19 management declaration.
ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman said rapid antigen testing provided information on the impact of COVID-19 in the territory.
"Reporting of positive RATs, together with PCR test results, helps us to understand the impact of COVID-19 in the ACT and to provide early advice to individuals on symptom management and treatment options," she said.
The ACT's COVID management declaration has been extended until March 28, 2023 and Dr Coleman said this would allow the ACT to continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation.
There are only a limited number of restrictions currently in place under the declaration and only apply to hospitals, aged care facilities and disability care settings.
"All Canberra hospitals and public health facilities will continue to require mask wearing," Dr Coleman said.
"This is to protect those most at risk of severe health outcomes from COVID-19, as well as to preserve our essential frontline health care workforce. These requirements will be regularly reviewed."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
