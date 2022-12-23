It's taken a while for this sequel to be made - Puss in Boots, itself a spinoff from the Shrek movies, came out in 2011. But this new film was worth the wait: while it's no classic, it's beautifully made and fine holiday fare for the family, with plenty of jokes and references for parents as well as adventure and comedy for the kids. But there's also a serious undertone and a well-integrated if hardly subtle message or two.

