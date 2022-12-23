Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
PG, 102 minutes, out Boxing Day
3 stars
It's taken a while for this sequel to be made - Puss in Boots, itself a spinoff from the Shrek movies, came out in 2011. But this new film was worth the wait: while it's no classic, it's beautifully made and fine holiday fare for the family, with plenty of jokes and references for parents as well as adventure and comedy for the kids. But there's also a serious undertone and a well-integrated if hardly subtle message or two.
Cats, as we know, have nine lives. But so cavalier is the bold adventurer Puss in Boots (voiced by Antonio Banderas) that he loses count. In a funny montage early in this film, he's shocked to be told he's on his last life and it gives him pause (no, not paws - he already has those).
Reluctantly, he decides it's time to renounce his swashbuckling ways and retire. Puss buries his costume and sword and joins the feline menagerie of Mama Luna (Da'Vine Joy Randolph). He soon becomes fat and bewhiskered in this cushy environment, but he's not happy - and certainly not desperate for the company of an overfriendly dog (Harvey Guillén) who's disguised himself as a cat.
It's not easy to escape one's past, however, and the criminal family of Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears (Ray Winstone, Olivia Colman and Samson Kayo) come looking for him. They find his "grave" and let slip the existence of a Wishing Star they are seeking. Overhearing this, Puss thinks he can use it to get his lives back.
Puss reclaims his kit and, accompanied by the eager dog - who eventually is known by the name Perro - he sets off on his quest.
But there are others on the trail, too. Puss's old flame Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault) is after it, and you know what they say about fury and a woman scorned. Another criminal type, Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney) - he's neither Little nor Good any more - and his crew also want that Wish.
But, of course, as in any fairy tale journey, finding it won't be easy, even aside from the rivalries. Puss is acutely aware of his mortal state - he's being stalked by a dark-clad wolf who might be a bounty hunter or might just possibly be Death himself (hardly a spoiler when you see him).
The animation style changes in striking ways, becoming stylised, almost like anime at times.
While the film is perhaps just a little long, it manages to remain consistently entertaining with its stream of characters although perhaps inevitably, some are given more and better things to say and to do than others.
There's a big nod to the mood and music and extreme closeups of Sergio Leone spaghetti westerns.
The voice cast - with some big names - is very capable and it's fun to hear Banderas sing as well as ham it up as the (usually) debonair Puss.
All the members of the audience - of various ages - in the Dendy cinema in which I saw it seemed to have a good time - it even held the attention of the youngest ones, which isn't always a sign of quality but is a relief.
Warning: some of the themes and action are slightly on the intense side, something to consider with young children (whose ability to deal with such things varies considerably - you be the judge).
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.