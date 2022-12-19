Three people have been taken to hospital after a serious two-car crash in Bungendore.
NSW Police said emergency services were called to Gibraltar Road in Bungendore about 2.15pm.
Police were told a grey Toyota Landcruiser travelling east and a white Toyota Landcruiser utility travelling west crashed.
A man and woman in the utility, and the female driver of the other Landcruiser, were injured and taken to Canberra Hospital for treatment.
Gibraltar Road is closed in both directions, with delays expected.
The serious car accident occurred on Bungendore Road, west of Bungendore between Matthews Lane and the sewage treatment, Queanbeyan-Palerang regional council said
"Our staff are attending to assist with traffic management and making the site safe," they wrote.
"Traffic is affected in both directions and is being turned around at Matthews Lane and the Gibraltar St/Bungendore Road roundabout.
"Drivers intending to use Bungendore Road should use an alternative route."
Inquiries are continuing into circumstances surrounding the crash, NSW Police said.
More to come.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion.
