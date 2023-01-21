Six years after Football Australia canned their successful centre of excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport, the sporting body now want a new "centralised" home of soccer, but Canberra might not be a candidate again.
Increased funding is also at the top of Football Australia's list of demands to the federal government, or they warn the sport risks being left behind by their global rivals.
Following the Socceroos' exit at the Qatar World Cup, coach Graham Arnold called on the government to boost their investment in the sport to help continue its recent success and "help develop kids".
"One thing I would really love to see before I finish up completely in football is the government build us a house," Arnold said. "We don't have a home. We have been homeless since I have been involved.
"We need a home, a facility like... the AIS [Australian Institute of Sport], something that the government can help fund for the development of the national teams but also for the good of Australian football."
Both the men's and women's national teams boast world-class players, and are performing well at the biggest tournaments, and Football Australia chief executive James Johnson agreed with Arnold on needing a proper homebase.
"It's something we need to look at, very, very carefully," Johnson told The Canberra Times. "Graham and I have very similar views about Australian football pathways and youth development - we're very aligned.
"So [a home for soccer] is on our agenda, particularly following the most successful World Cup campaign that we've had and given we have a Women's World Cup ahead of us and also Australia has a 2032 Olympic Games."
As one of eight original sports at the Institute since 1981, the AIS famously produced some of Australia's greatest soccer players such as Mark Viduka, Lucas Neill and Mark Bresciano among a host of other stars.
But in 2017, led by then-chief executive David Gallop, Football Australia - formerly Football Federation Australia - closed its centre of excellence at the Canberra facility, choosing to instead put the annual cost of $1.6 million into the A-League's academies.
In 2020, Viduka called for soccer to return to the AIS, crediting the program for significantly shaping him as a player.
Johnson doesn't necessarily see a return to the capital in the tea leaves though.
"I don't want to look backwards, but at the same time, we do need to acknowledge that the AIS did a very good job for Australian football. They're facts, not opinion," he said.
"You've seen the calibre of players that that program produced. But does that mean that we go back to those days? No. We've got to go forward.
"Given Australia will host the Olympics, there will be a renewed focus on pathways across all sports, and given we are the biggest Olympic sport, I think we've got to have a view on what is right for our sport, particularly in the lead up to 2032."
Johnson is hopeful that a positive relationship with federal Sports Minister Anika Wells will result in a consultative process on the next steps to boost soccer in the country.
"I know this is on her mind, so we're right now wanting to help her with that thought process by giving some some views that we think might be helpful," Johnson said.
"If there are pathways at the state and federal level that are centralised, this would be a good thing for Australian football, and that's something we want to continue discussions on with the minister and all the respective parties."
Broader funding is also at the centre of that discussion, with Johnson arguing that soccer simply does not get enough and that the process that decides how money is allocated is flawed.
"We've got strong views around the Australian Sport Commission's funding model. Our view is that it really needs to have a face-lift to be perfectly honest," he said.
"The Socceroos for example, do not receive any funding from the ASC, and our Olyroos who compete in the Olympics have received only $400,000 in the past decade.
"The reason that is the case is because the funding model, and the value that is assigned to sports doesn't include sporting competitions outside Olympics.
"We love the Olympics, but we do think that competitions like the World Cups, both men and women's, should be valued when it comes to funding.
"The Socceroos and the Matildas can really bring the country together, and represent modern day Australia, but these points are not valued in the current funding model, and we think they should be."
The concern for Football Australia is that Asian rivals in the region are catching up to the head-start Australia once had in terms of resources and funding, and that has meant tougher competition, as seen in their lengthy World Cup qualifying process.
So to keep Australian soccer developing at the required rate, they're arguing that funding needs to urgently increase or it risks being left in the dust of other nations.
"We've got a lot of room for improvement," Johnson said.
"Our Socceroos and Olyroos are almost fully funded by our broadcast and sponsorship deals, and that's unusual in world football.
"I'm not just talking about the traditional powerhouses like Argentina, Brazil, England, Italy, France or Spain.
"We're up against government-funded national team programmes in China, in Thailand, and in Vietnam, and it's definitely having an impact."
Melanie Dinjaski
