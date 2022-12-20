The Canberra Times
NSW Police search for missing Queanbeyan West Public School pencils

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated December 20 2022 - 6:10pm, first published 2:15pm
The pencils, inset, were allegedly stolen in the lead up to a colour run on Friday, December 2. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, supplied

NSW police are calling for the public's assistance in finding two stolen coloured pencils.

Local News

