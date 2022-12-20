NSW police are calling for the public's assistance in finding two stolen coloured pencils.
The large green and yellow pencils are believed to have been stolen from Queanbeyan West Public School, NSW police said.
They are about 2.5 metres long, with "respect" and "responsibility" written on the sides in white lettering.
The pencils were last seen in a "large pencil tin in [the] front office", the school wrote on social media.
Police said the pencils were believed to be stolen between Wednesday, November 30 at 3.15pm and Friday, December 2 at 3.15pm.
The school had a colour run on the Friday, meaning students were not in uniform.
The school asked the community to "keep an eye out for the pencils", warning that school mascot Lucky Lorikeet was "extremely upset".
A NSW Education spokesperson said they wanted the community "to keep a sharp look out".
"Two super-sized pencils reflecting the super-sized learning that goes on at Queanbeyan West Public School have gone missing from their super-sized pencil case in the school garden," they said.
"School staff have drawn a blank and [are] asking the wider school community to keep a sharp look out, hoping for their return in time for the new school year."
The Monaro Police District also appealed to social media followers to report any information on the alleged thefts to Crimestoppers.
"Have you seen these coloured pencils?" they asked.
"Assistance from the public is needed to help find two large coloured pencils that were stolen from Queanbeyan West public school.
"If you sight them please contact Queanbeyan Police Station on 6298 0599 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000. The public is reminded not to report any crime via social media."
It appears from comments on social media this isn't the first time pencils have been stolen from a NSW school.
"Dear god, it's happening again," one person wrote under the police station's social media post.
They told The Canberra Times similar-style pencils were previously stolen from a school in Cooma.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
