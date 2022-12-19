The Canberra Times

Weather set to be a Christmas cracker

By Melissa Meehan
Updated December 19 2022 - 8:34pm, first published 8:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The weather bureau says the sun will shine on Christmas Day celebrations across most of the country. (Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS)

It's time to dust off the cricket bats and take out the togs - backyard barbecues and celebrations by the beach are officially back on as temperatures across Australia warm up on Christmas Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.