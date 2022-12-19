Weather set to be a Christmas cracker

It's time to dust off the cricket bats and take out the togs - backyard barbecues and celebrations by the beach are officially back on as temperatures across Australia warm up on Christmas Day.
Aussies on the east coast will finally get their Christmas wish - a break from unseasonably cold and wet weather, with temperatures predicted to reach the high 20s.
The Bureau of Meteorology has released its official Christmas Day forecast and it's promising warm and dry weather for much of the country.
Darwin is tipped to have the hottest Christmas Day, with 33C predicted.
Hobart is expected to be the coldest capital city, at 21C.
The mercury in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide and Perth should peak between 27C and 31C.
Senior Meteorologist Dean Narramore said most of the country would enjoy some dry weather, with the exception of Queensland and the Northern Territory which can expect hot, humid and stormy conditions.
"The official Christmas Day forecast is here and if you like warm and sunny weather it is looking sensational across large parts of our beautiful country," Mr Narramore said.
New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory can expect a warm and sunny Christmas Day, with a slightly cooler afternoon along the east coast.
Victoria can expect sunshine across much of the state, however slightly cooler conditions in the south along the coast and north of the ranges along the Murray River.
South Australia can also expect a warm Christmas Day, with a possible shower in the far north-east.
Western Australia will be hot with slightly cooler conditions in the south and south-west regions. Humid conditions will cause storms across the Kimberley.
The Northern Territory will see widespread showers and thunderstorms, with wet conditions along the top end including Darwin.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for inland Queensland, in the north tropical and central coasts, however south-east Queensland will see a cloudy but warm and mostly dry Christmas day.
Tasmania will be mostly cool with increasing cloud cover and showers, particularly through the west and south of the state.
The lead up to Santa's arrival will be warm for the majority of the country, with Christmas Eve also tipped to be warm in most parts.
Mr Narramore said the warm weather is set to continue, with clear skies predicted for Boxing Day for most of the country.
"It's the perfect weather for beach cricket, a barbecue or a swim in a backyard pool," Mr Narramore said.
Christmas Day forecast:
Source: Bureau of Meteorology
Australian Associated Press
