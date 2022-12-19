The Canberra Times

Zelenskiy would step into ring with Putin

Updated December 19 2022 - 8:34pm, first published 8:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he would step into the ring with Russia's Vladimir Putin. (AP PHOTO)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, 44, says he would gladly step into the ring for a fight with Russian President Vladimir Putin,70, at any time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.