Times Past: December 22, 1928

With prohibition ending only months earlier in September, on the front page of The Canberra Times was the notice that liquor could be bought on this day under some strict rules.
It was stated sales would commence at 9am under the new provisions of the Liquor Ordinance 1928, and ensuing regulations.
Preparations were completed the day prior for sales to be conducted in the hotels in Canberra: Hotel Canberra, Acton and Wellington. As well as sales that would occur in specially leased premises in the Sydney buildings, City, The Fair, Kingston and the Arcade Manuka. The costs had not been released and details would not be known until the opening of business hours.
It was said within the article the arrangements for the sale of alcohol would have ideal conditions and have the dispensary services as open as possible along with amiable surroundings. These were to include tables and chairs for the comfort of those purchasing.
There would be special attention paid to the enforcement of the ordinance and regulations that would govern the sales along with the specific hours of the sale. There was also a rule forbidding the sale of alcohol to any intoxicated persons.
The actual dispensing and sale of the liquor would be done by male attendants. It would be permissible for women to purchase or consume alcohol in any of the allowed premises on the same footing as the men, subject of course to the restrictions on age.
