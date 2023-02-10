El-Wardany's trio are poised on "the precipice, the threat of change, of responsibility". They are relatively well-educated, affluent enough and determinedly independent - in outlook, with their partners, in judging which version of the future to pursue. In a sense, their preoccupations superficial: sex and lovers, looks and alcohol, pregnancy, marriage and an abortion. The characters, however, are superior creations, thinking, weighing options, embracing tough choices. They also engage in a form of telepathy, imagining what each of the others might think or feel about what they are doing.