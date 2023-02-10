Salma el-Wardany, a writer, poet and screen presenter, focuses her debut novel on a trio of estranged friends. Jenna, Kees and Malak, introduced through a discussion of Eid sex, "like birthday sex, but just the Muslim equivalent".
The three women, and their creator, remain refreshingly funny, sassy and tart throughout the book. They permit themselves to make jokes about supposed Pakistani national traits, including an alleged inability "to arrive at any one place at the given hour". Moreover, they express and expound views on integration, dislocation and emigration in an alert but amusing manner. Race, religion and true love are the three undercurrents which frame the narrative.
Few other novels, including Monica Ali's Brick Lane, provide such a sharp-edged and sharp-eyed commentary on young Muslim women. This one is not as cheeky or clever as Saba Imtiaz's wonderful Karachi, You're Killing Me (2014), but that is the toughest possible competition.
The social and cultural background of el-Wardany's three women is deliberately eclectic. She includes references to families in Egypt, Palestine and Pakistan. Cooks of various generations make jalebi, roti and samosas. A matchmaker intrudes at one point, but seems to have minimal authority. Among other charms, this book contains memorably gentle, graceful sex scenes.
In addition, el-Wardany is keenly attentive to detail and nuance. She advises the reader that "dusk is always the best time to believe in magic". One character reads the Koran, "looking for answers in a language she doesn't speak". Another learns that "heartbreak is such a selfish thing". A third kisses "the way you do when nobody is watching - softly and with a slight pause".
El-Wardany's trio are poised on "the precipice, the threat of change, of responsibility". They are relatively well-educated, affluent enough and determinedly independent - in outlook, with their partners, in judging which version of the future to pursue. In a sense, their preoccupations superficial: sex and lovers, looks and alcohol, pregnancy, marriage and an abortion. The characters, however, are superior creations, thinking, weighing options, embracing tough choices. They also engage in a form of telepathy, imagining what each of the others might think or feel about what they are doing.
Oddly, God is permitted a cameo role in both the romances and the dramas. The Muslin women make space for Allah, not just in prayer observances but in daily life as well. Religion informs their notions, inhibitions and scruples. Ambitions could be added to that list, were the women not shrewd enough to realise that "ambition is an addict's game".
