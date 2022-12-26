The Canberra Times
Times Past: December 27, 1984

December 27 2022 - 5:30am
In the annual pilgrimage from Canberra to the South Coast, on this day in 1984, The Canberra Times reported on a dramatic shortage of coastal accommodation.

