Times Past: December 27, 1984

In the annual pilgrimage from Canberra to the South Coast, on this day in 1984, The Canberra Times reported on a dramatic shortage of coastal accommodation.
The Boxing Day holiday rush saw thousands of people flocking to the coast.
Hotels and motels reported heavy bookings and the Batemans Bay Area Tourist Authority said the very few vacancies that did exist were snapped up very quickly.
The tourist officer for the association, Sue Hapgood, said apart from a few tent sites, there was no accommodation available before New Year's Day. She had received 256 requests for accommodation the day before and expected many more before the end of the day. The handful of cancellations at hotels didn't last long and kept the books full. As well as being up on bookings, the other good news was people were booking to stay for longer periods of time.
Mrs Hapgood said there were many families with young children who thought they would try their luck by driving to the coast first before booking, only to be turned away.
The proprietor of the Clyde River Lodge Motel, Peter Farmer, said his motel was fully booked for the next few days and heavily booked until the middle of January. He commented the situation for latecomers with no reservations was "pretty hopeless".
The manager of the 26-room Sunseeker Motel, Kim Brooks, said it was also heavily booked and had been since the beginning of December. She had also been inundated with phone calls for holiday accommodation seekers and had said the phone had not stopped ringing all day. She said her one remaining available room, which she would not reveal over the phone, would be given out to the first person to walk through the door.
All the holiday traffic also had the local Batemans Bay Police kept busy. Even though they said it was heavy traffic, there had been no major accidents reported.
