Shake & stir's adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens story is, aptly enough, playing right up until the night before Christmas. It takes place one Christmas Eve when the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is counting down the seconds until the silliness of the season passes. That night, Scrooge receives a visit from four ghosts - including that of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who whisk him away on a journey through Christmases past, present and future. Scrooge revisits fragments of his life, recalling times both good and bad, sees what's happening in the present, and is presented with his possible future. Redemption is his for the taking - but is Scrooge capable of changing his ways before it's too late? The show includes live music, carolling, innovative video design, lavish costumes and, of course, snow (it's set in England, not Australia). It's on at the Canberra Theatre at various times until Saturday. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au