Shake & stir's adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens story is, aptly enough, playing right up until the night before Christmas. It takes place one Christmas Eve when the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is counting down the seconds until the silliness of the season passes. That night, Scrooge receives a visit from four ghosts - including that of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who whisk him away on a journey through Christmases past, present and future. Scrooge revisits fragments of his life, recalling times both good and bad, sees what's happening in the present, and is presented with his possible future. Redemption is his for the taking - but is Scrooge capable of changing his ways before it's too late? The show includes live music, carolling, innovative video design, lavish costumes and, of course, snow (it's set in England, not Australia). It's on at the Canberra Theatre at various times until Saturday. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
If you want to stave off guilt about how much food you're going to eat later in the day, this five-kilometre walk/run, taking place at Weston Park at 8am, might be just the thing. You'll have to gauge your own fitness level - if it's not what it might be, walking rather than running might be the way to go. Come alone or with others. See: allevents.in/
Looking for some pre-Christmas entertainment? Smith's Irish Jam presents Canberra exponents of traditional Irish tunes as they gather for their weekly jam. It's free and on Friday, December 23 at 4pm (doors open at 3.30pm). On Christmas Eve are two events. From 3 to 6pm (doors open at 2.30pm). Il Bruto, the Snake Oil Preachers and Jason Recliner will perform an afternoon of rock'n'roll. Tickets $20/$15. Smith's Alternative is at 76 Alinga Street, Canberra City. See: smithsalternative.com
Subtitled Feminine Power through the Ages, this exhibition from the British Museum celebrates the power and diversity of female spiritual beings in cultural traditions and beliefs across the globe. It explores how goddesses, demons, witches, spirits and saints have shaped our understanding of the world. It's on at the National Museum of Australia. The museum is open daily except Christmas Day from 9am to 5pm. Feared and Revered has varying hours and an admission charge. See: nma.gov.au
The National Gallery of Australia is open every day except Christmas Day. Among its current exhibitions is this overview of work by a painter and printmaker who's been creating for more than 40 years. Combining keen observation with a delicacy of line, Campbell's woodblock paintings and prints capture the overlooked beauty of the everyday. See: nga.gov.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
