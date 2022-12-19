Former Labor Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has been announced as Australia's next ambassador to the United States, ending months of speculation about the high-profile appointment.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced Dr Rudd's appointment on Tuesday morning.
"Dr Rudd brings unmatched experience to the role. He has served as prime minister, foreign minister, held prominent academic roles and worked extensively in the United States," Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra.
Dr Rudd said he was "greatly honoured" to be picked for the role, which comes as "Australia faces its most challenging security and diplomatic environment for many years".
Progressing the AUKUS pact, managing the rise of China and strengthening defence ties will be among Dr Rudd's top priorities when he starts in Washington in the new year.
While there can be little debate about Dr Rudd's credentials, Mr Albanese's decision to appoint his former cabinet colleague to Australia's most important diplomatic posting is likely to divide opinion, including within Labor ranks.
A polarising figure who former Labor senator Kristina Keneally once labelled a "psychopathic narcissist", Dr Rudd was at the centre of the turmoil and dysfunction which engulfed Labor during its previous term in power.
He served as prime minister between 2007 and 2010, before he was rolled by Julia Gillard.
He remained a bitter backbencher until he was elevated to minister for foreign affairs. He returned to the role of prime minister with Mr Albanese's support in 2013 amid more internal ructions.
Three months later Labor lost the election to Tony Abbott's Coalition.
Dr Rudd has served in a number of overseas positions in his post-politics career, including his current role as the global president and chief executive of international relations think tank the Asia Society.
Mr Albanese defended Dr Rudd's suitability for the position after journalists raised some of the past criticisms of his character during Tuesday's press conference.
"Kevin Rudd is an outstanding appointment," Mr Albanese said.
"He brings a great deal of credit to Australia by agreeing to take up this position, as a former prime minister and as a former foreign minister, as someone who has been head of the Asia Society and as someone who has links with the global community based in Washington DC.
"He will be a major asset in working to assist the foreign minister, as other ambassadors do in their job."
The appointment was quickly praised by former Liberal prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who has formed a bond with Dr Rudd over a shared resentment of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp media empire.
"I cannot think of any Australian with better connections than Rudd has in the Biden administration or with more influence on geopolitical issues in DC," Mr Turnbull said.
Dr Rudd has also been a vocal critic of former US president and nominee for the 2024 race, Donald Trump.
Asked how he expected his new ambassador to manage his opinions of Mr Murdoch and Mr Trump, Mr Albanese said Dr Rudd would "conduct himself in a way that brings great growth to Australia".
Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham said the Coalition would look to Dr Rudd to deliver on Australia's national interests "first and foremost".
"The next few years in the Australia-America relationship are as important as any in recent times, as we work together to deliver upon the AUKUS partnership and respond to the strategic challenges of our times,"
"They will require discipline, sensitivity and drive."
Senator Birmingham noted that the recent appointments to the US posting tended to be people with close ties to the sitting Prime Minister.
Dr Rudd will replace former Liberal minister Arthur Sinodinis in Washington.
Joe Hockey, Kim Beazley and Andrew Peaock are among the list of former politicians to have served as US ambassador.
"In appointing former Prime Minister Rudd, Prime Minister Albanese has personally chosen a friend and confidante, a former parliamentary and ministerial colleague, and someone in whom Mr Albanese clearly has faith and confidence," Senator Birmingham said.
The announcement follows the appointment of former Labor foreign affairs minister and Albanese confidante Stephen Smith as UK ambassador.
Mr Albanese said it was "no accident" that two former foreign ministers had been picked for the US and UK postings, given the importance of the AUKUS deal.
Mr Albanese also announced former Australian Industry Group chief executive Heather Ridout had been appointed the next Consul General in New York.
"She is the first woman to be appointed to the role," Mr Albanese said. "Heather Ridout brings four decades of experience to the role."
"The Consulate General in New York is an important position for Australia's business relations not just in the United States but, indeed, throughout the world, given the role that New York plays in our national economy.
"I can think of no-one better than Heather Ridout to fulfil this role."
More to come.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
