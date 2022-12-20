Three teenagers have been arrested by police after an early morning house burglary resulted in two vehicle thefts from a Dunlop home over the weekend.
Police allege the teenage boys - two 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old - broke into the Dunlop house in the early hours of Sunday morning, stealing a handbag and car keys while the occupants slept.
Soon after, a Jeep Cherokee and an Audi Q5 were taken from the residence.
The Jeep Cherokee was later recovered at another location in Dunlop.
Credit cards allegedly stolen during the burglary were used at nearby convenience stores.
CCTV footage from those stores was reviewed and three persons of interest were identified.
About 2.30pm on Sunday, police located the stolen Audi in Charnwood and later apprehended the three boys.
One of the teens is understood to be a target of Operation Toric, which was set up by police in early August to target recidivist car thieves in Canberra. More than 150 offenders have been arrested since the operation began.
The 13-year-old was charged with aggravated burglary, two counts of obtaining property by deception, possession of stolen property and driving a motor vehicle without consent. He was granted bail on Monday from the ACT Childrens Court and will re-appear in January.
Investigations are continuing and further charges are expected to be laid against the other two teens.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
