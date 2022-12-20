The Canberra Times
Three teenagers arrested after police allege they stole credit cards and two cars from a Dunlop residence

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated December 20 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 12:25pm
ACT police officers arrested three teenage boys. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Three teenagers have been arrested by police after an early morning house burglary resulted in two vehicle thefts from a Dunlop home over the weekend.

