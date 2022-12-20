Tragic death a reminder of the need for organ donation

I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ally Behan after contracting meningococcal at the Spilt Milk Festival; a life gone way too soon. ("Ulladulla High School student Ally Behan remembered after meningococcal death", canberratimes.com.au, December 12).
However, I would like to applaud Ally and her courageous family for making the decision to donate Ally's organs to five people waiting on the organ donor list.
My daughter, Brontë, donated several organs following her death in 2020, and there were four recipients who received organs. Last week, whilst in Queensland, I was thrilled to meet one of Brontë's recipients, Bec.
Bec had type one diabetes and kidney failure; this meant that every two days she had to undertake dialysis for several hours. During her time on dialysis, Bec studied to become an enrolled nurse, with a special interest in all things renal.
Bec received her life saving phone call at 7am on February 22, 2020, and flew to Sydney soon afterwards. Surgery was performed in the early evening. She received Brontë's pancreas and one of her kidneys.
Bec is no longer required to undertake dialysis, nor is she insulin dependent. She is now living her best life. Whilst nothing will ever replace the immeasurable pain and heartbreak of losing a loved one, heroes like Brontë and Ally live on in the life of others.
This is a timely reminder for people to seriously consider organ donation. It's a no brainer.
Before agreeing to higher water prices, the ACT Independent Competition and Regulatory Commission should investigate those responsible for the reported massive cost blow-out on the (many say excessively) large new Cotter (Onyong-Cotter) Dam.
This was delivered by the now-widely-abandoned "Private Public Partnership" system.
The dam made the brand new, expensive pumps on the Murrumbidgee at Angle Crossing redundant. ("Icon Water proposes price increases", December 20, p3).
Your editorial ("Federal government short sighted in winding back subsidised mental health care", canberratimes.com.au, December 19) highlights the deficiency in mental health facilities throughout the country. The situation is particularly poor in the ACT.
Reducing the number of consultations with psychologists that are paid by the government is only one of the problems. There is a shortage of trained psychiatrists nationwide and paramedical support is also inadequate.
In the ACT, the soft on drugs policy of the current local government is likely to add to the problem as more victims of mind altering drugs try to access the system.
No, Mokhles Sidden ("A lazy day", Letters December 16), your solar panels did not produce 78.3 kilowatts of electricity in a day. They produced 78.3 kilowatt-hours of electricity (ie electrical energy), from (I assume) an installed generating capacity of about 10-12 kilowatts of solar panels.
My own panels are only 6.5 kilowatts, so they would have produced less electricity - but still a net surplus for the day.
Early in 2022 Putin repeatedly said Russia would not invade Ukraine.
Rod Matthews (Letters, December 17) now says the west should immediately cease supplying weapons and military intelligence to Ukraine "to attack Russian forces".
Meanwhile missiles and drones from Russia keep pounding the civilian population in Ukraine. He also says "we must sacrifice the Ukrainians". I'm lost for words.
Jack Waterford ("Without proper change, Anthony Albanese's government could repeat Morrison's wrongs", canberratimes.com.au, December 17) seethes with righteous anger about the Albanese government's supposedly slow pace in moving forward on a whole range of issues left by Morrison and his lot.
Inter alia, he seems to think a wholesale clearing out of the senior echelons of the public service is warranted.
While I respect his knowledge and insights I would suggest: "be careful what you wish for, Jack".
It's timely to look back at the highly reformist but short-lived Whitlam government and reflect that perhaps the Albo team's cautious, competent and consultative approach might just be the better way to go.
I almost entirely agreed with John Madelly ('Has Canberra ever looked shabbier than it does today?', Letters, November 20).
However, he neglected to mention the unofficial graffiti that is being increasingly applied to vertical surfaces of both privately and publicly owned structures - including road signs.
When will Bill and Ben stop playing with their toy train set and do something about removing the graffiti that is making our city look even shabbier?
Or is the Chief Minister waiting until every vertical surface is covered?
We have plenty of nurses and teachers. It's just that many have been so disgusted by their treatment that they have left their professions.
It's time we solved our self-made problems instead of importing hundreds of thousands of migrants in the hope that some of them might solve our problems for us. I think within the last year we had officials in Ireland trying to recruit nurses while the Irish had someone in Australia trying to recruit nurses.
Otherwise we need to look for more well educated, innovative, diligent thinkers with an attitude to respond to their electors rather than to a party machine or a priest.
In six short months the Albanese Labor government has an outstanding list of achievements. I hope that one of the items on the government's agenda in 2023 might be an Australian Human Rights Act.
Victoria and the ACT are the only jurisdictions in our country with a Human Rights Act. This is simply not good enough.
Presently Australia has a plethora of acts which prohibit discrimination. However, there are still many human rights not covered by these acts, such as the right to freedom from slavery, the right to freedom of speech, the right to protest, the right to work and the right to an education and so on. Some of these rights have proved to exist as implied rights under the constitution.
The recent gaoling of Violet Coco because of draconian NSW legislation demonstrates the fragility of our human rights in Australia and the urgent need for reform.
There is a clear misunderstanding by Ian McFarlane, chief executive of the Queensland Resources Council, about who owns the resources his miners sell. The resources industry operates under a social license to extract and sell ore and gas deposits which belong to the people of Australia.
Obtaining a miners license, regardless of your being a small time operator or BHP, does not provide you with a God-given right to everything under the ground. The weak and wimpish claims by the fossil fuel industry that providing adequate supplies to the domestic market at a reasonable price, will inhibit investment is both facile and puerile.
The notion that they need access to more gas is counter productive to the needs of both the community and the climate. We need a super profits tax to invest in alternatives to environmental destruction and to light the way to a survivable future for the community.
Elon Musk has been an egoist from day one. It is now glaringly obvious how uncouth this individual is. Tesla stock is plummeting, not because of any engineering issues with the car, but because the "owner" Elon Musk is proving to be an obnoxious megalomaniac.
I for one will now look elsewhere for my electric vehicle.
Ethical investing is already taking hold amongst stock investors.
Yes millions of Ukrainians - including the elderly, the children, the disabled and the sick - will face a cold, miserable, life threatening winter because Putin has bombed civilian power infrastructure in his war of invasion and aggression.
But will he ever face trial for war crimes and crimes against humanity? That is the big question. And your guess on this is as good as mine. It's only the small fish that get rounded up by the net of the international justice system. The big ones usually get away.
What a crying shame.
Conservative governments employed the Howard era "mutual obligation" to pursue their vindictive vendetta to punish Australia's less fortunate who were the victims of "market" failure and political incompetence while ignoring blatant corporate social contract breaching behaviour.
Given scientists consider the Urban Heat Island effect the greatest threat to the life of city dwellers (it has caused a record number of deaths in the European summer this year) mitigating this effect should be the undisputed priority.
A lot of right-wing extremism came from Craig Kelly - a man harboured and defended for years by the Liberal party, and by Peter Dutton's faction in particular. You might say Dutton knows what he's talking about when he warns us about the very extremism he once supported.
Rod Matthews's letter suggesting "we must sacrifice the Ukrainians" is what I call madness. Such shameful abandonment of innocent people in need is what causes world wars.
Rod Mathews (Letters, December 17) must surely be having a lend of us when he advocates that the Ukrainians be sacrificed in order to avert a world war. Has he forgotten what happened when Neville Chamberlain tried to appease Hitler by sacrificing Czechoslovakia? Appeasement has never worked and never will.
Rod Matthews (Letters 17 December) says that we should sacrifice Ukraine for world peace. In 1938 Czechoslovakia was sacrificed for "peace in our time". That worked out well didn't it.
One conspiracy theory is that JFK was assassinated at the orders of Soviet leader Nikita Krushchev. Then the sharpshooter Oswald was assassinated to stop the truth getting out, risking World War III. Other conspiracy theories usefully helped to mask the reality.
Sydney Thunder all out for 15. Why am I not going to watch the 61 matches of the BBL?
For the information of Mr McLoughlin (Letters, December 16) the efficiency dividend was introduced by PM Bob Hawke in September 1986. It has been maintained by every federal government since.
There has been much commentary on the American nuclear fusion experiment that produced very little power with many claiming it has no future. In 1712 Thomas Newcomen said it might be possible to use steam to power machines. "No way" said the usual suspects. Newcomen took no notice. The Industrial Revolution then followed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.