The Canberra Times

2022 winners of the HIA-CSR ACT and Southern NSW Awards

Nicki Davey
By Nicki Davey
December 23 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This stunning home with an eagle eye view of Canberra won the 2022 HIA-CSR ACT and Southern NSW Home of the Year. It was created by DNA Architects and Preferred Builders. Picture supplied

The 2022 HIA-CSR ACT and Southern NSW Home of the Year has been awarded to DNA Architects and Preferred Builders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicki Davey

Nicki Davey

Group Advertising Features & Special Publications Journalist

I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.