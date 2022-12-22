2022 winners of the HIA-CSR ACT and Southern NSW Awards

The 2022 HIA-CSR ACT and Southern NSW Home of the Year has been awarded to DNA Architects and Preferred Builders.
Leading residential builders, designers and manufacturers gathered on Saturday, November 5 at Parliament House in Canberra to celebrate the 2022 HIA-CSR ACT and Southern NSW Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards.
The prestigious housing awards showcase the best in residential housing, kitchens and bathrooms from Housing Industry Association (HIA) members from the ACT, South Coast Southern Tablelands and Riverina.
Perched within the canopies at the top of Ngunnawal Land, winner of the Home of the Year, The Nest is a beautiful interpretation of how the home, hobbies and friends can be intrinsically interwoven with design.
As you enter this home through its towering 4.5m zinc shingle door you are met with uninterrupted views of the Canberra skyline. This view was to be integrated into the design of the home from the beginning with structural glazing and carefully placed supports allowing views from nearly any place in the home.
Judges described this as a house to leave you speechless, with engineering, materials and product use pushing the limits of quality home building.
Riverina Home of the Year was awarded to Xavier Higgins Building, while Apprentice of the Year went to Canberra apprentice carpenter David Guinane.
"HIA members from across the region were able to attend the gala celebration for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic," executive director HIA ACT & Southern NSW, Greg Weller said. "Despite the challenging times that the industry has faced over the past year, the night was a chance to celebrate the hard work, exceptional quality of building and design from our members from the past year."
Major winners now progress to represent the region on the national stage at the 2023 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards in May 2023.
HIA thanks all their 2022 HIA-CSR ACT and Southern NSW Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Award partners - CSR, Stratco, Clipsal by Schneider Electric, Access Canberra, Training Fund Authority, Jonox Telescopic Forklift Hire, HIA Charitable Foundation, WorkSafe ACT, Suburban Land Agency, BCA Certifiers, Miele and HIA Insurance Services.
