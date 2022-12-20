Four Victorian teenagers feared dead have been found alive in what police have called a "Christmas miracle".
Two 18-year-old men and two women aged 18 and 19, all school graduates, were found on Tuesday after an overnight search on the Mornington Peninsula.
The four went paddling on inflatable surfboards and had spent the night "cold and disorientated", huddled in a hut on Swan Island.
Tides and winds had swept them 30 kilometres. Someone had found their belongings on a beach at 8pm on Monday night, adding to fears the worst had happened.
Victoria Police Acting Inspector Ian Pregnell told Melbourne radio station 3AW "all too often, these things usually end in tragedy ... This is, one might say, a Christmas miracle".
Santa won't be the only working on Operation Sleigh this Christmas - the Australian Federal Police have their own mission, though it's a bit less fun.
Disorderly airport patrons will be targeted in the operation, with extra police presence across the country.
AFP commander Gail McClure said: "Operation Sleigh is a timely reminder that the airport is not the place to continue your Christmas parties."
In less festive news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will be considering all options to deal with inflation in 2023.
This may include another interest rate rise.
However, JP Morgan chief economist Ben Jarman said the last meeting of the board, in December, was the first meeting since they started targeting inflation in which they considered a pause.
One person who will be celebrating this Christmas is former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd.
The former Labor party politician has been appointed Australia's ambassador to the US, due to replace former Liberal treasurer Joe Hockey in early 2023.
And in very happy news, 15-year-old turtle Terry has been re-released to the wild.
He now has a high-tech satellite tracker attached to him, and was released into the waters of Sydney Harbour.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.