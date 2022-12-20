Rising local tennis teen Charlie Camus will soon learn whether he's nabbed a wildcard spot in the Canberra International.
Tennis ACT have revealed their international headliners for the upcoming tournament between January 1-7 at the Canberra Tennis Centre, but the Australian contingent and wildcards are yet to be announced.
"At the moment it's just Aleksandar Vukic is directly into the draw ranked 130th in the world, and then the wildcards will be decided shortly," tournament director and Tennis ACT chief executive Kim Kachel told The Canberra Times.
"But there's a lot of really solid Australians, both men and women, that will be entering the draw via wildcards.
"This time of year there's just so many moving parts with all the different events, but we'll hopefully have some Australian names the next day or two that we can guarantee and there may be a couple that are decided really close to the event."
Most players will start arriving in the capital from December 29, around which time there will be greater clarity on the potential wildcard spots.
Camus, 16, is coming off a hectic year where he dipped his toes into professional tennis in ITF and Challenger events, among two stints as orange boy for the Australian Davis Cup team, and a packed schedule of junior tournaments.
The teenager also competed for Australia in the Junior Davis Cup team, and kicking off 2023 in his hometown would be a perfect lead-up to the summer of tennis Down Under.
Hungary's 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finalist Marton Fuscovics headlines the men's singles draw at the Canberra International, while former world no. 10 Kristina Mladenovic is the star in the women's singles.
"She's a nine-time Grand Slam champion with six women's doubles, three mixed doubles," Kachel said.
"She's an absolute, seasoned campaigner, and it'll be fantastic to have her in Canberra for the first time.
"Fuscovics has been here before and he's made the final in the past too.
"We're really excited by the extremely strong field that will be starting this summer in Canberra."
Kachel is predicting warm temperatures at the tournament, but plenty of shaded seating will be available for spectators, as well as mist fans and water stations.
Monday, Tuesday and Friday will feature night sessions with "marquee matches", and tournament tickets are at family-friendly prices, starting from $5, with kids under 14 free.
Tennis ACT is hoping the appeal of getting up close and personal with tennis "stars of the future" will bring big crowd numbers through the gates.
"You're that close to the action unlike any other event where you might be in the stands many rows back," Kachel said. "Here you really are court-side with the players which is incredible."
For ticketing information visit: https://www.tennis.com.au/act/canberra-international-2023
