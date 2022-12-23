The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Things to do before, on and after Christmas Day

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
December 24 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rangda mask, Bali, Indonesia, about 1950 BC. Picture supplied

Sick of carols, stuffed to the gills or simply wanting to get out of the house? Here are some suggestions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.