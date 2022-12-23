Things to do before, on and after Christmas Day

Christmas morning 5k walk/run: If you want to stave off guilt about how much food you're going to eat later in the day. this five-kilometre walk/run, taking place at Weston Park at 8am, might be just the thing. You'll have to gauge your own fitness level - if it's not what it might be, walking rather than running might be the way to go. Come alone or with others. See: allevents.in/.

