The 2022 Canberra Region Local Business Awards was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.
This year's winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage at Southern Cross Club, Woden on December 14.
Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.
"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.
"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.
"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."
There was plenty of excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.
"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said.
"This year was no exception.
"It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches."
The awards are only made possible with the support of major partners, Bx Networking and Support Partners, South Point Canberra and White Key Marketing.
"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there," Mr Loe said.
He also thanked Southern Cross Club for the high quality food and service it provided on the presentation evening.
"Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," Mr Loe said.
"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our fabulous MC, Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."
Congratulations to all the finalists and winners in each of the 28 categories. It shows the high calibre of businesses that operate in the Canberra region.
With this year's awards now complete it is time for businesses to consider registering for the 2023 Local Business Awards.
If you would like to know more visit the website at thebusinessawards.com.au
Here is a full list of the 2022 winners in each category:
The Canberra Region Local Business Awards are only possible thanks to the support of their sponsors. For this year's event the major partner is Bx Networking and support partners are South Point Canberra and White Key Marketing.
"Our sponsors get behind the Local Business Awards because they know that it is a very tangible way in which they can support the community," Mr Steve Loe said.
"This year, more than ever, their generous support and encouragement demonstrates their commitment to the community and to ensuring the continued success of local business. It is only with their unwavering assistance that the program is able to recognise and award the high achievers of local business."
Mr Loe said The Canberra Region had many outstanding businesses, owned and staffed by incredible people who work tirelessly to serve their community to the best of their ability.
"I would also like to thank the community for the huge support that they continue to show for their local businesses through the Awards every year," he said. "Without them, these outstanding businesses would not receive the recognition which they deserve."
Mr Steve Loe salutes the achievements of small, local businesses and it is his passion and drive behind the Local Business Awards that happen every year in various regions.
"Since their inception in 1999, I have been proud to watch and be part of the continued growth of the awards program as it has evolved into the nation's most respected initiative to recognise small business achievements."