Local Business Awards a win for all Advertising Feature

Congratulations to Car Mechanical Services for winning the prestigious 2022 Business of the Year as well as the Automotive Services award. Picture supplied

The 2022 Canberra Region Local Business Awards was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.

This year's winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage at Southern Cross Club, Woden on December 14.

Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.

"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.

The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities. - Steve Loe, Precedent Productions

"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.

"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."

There was plenty of excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.

"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said.

"This year was no exception.

"It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches."

The awards are only made possible with the support of major partners, Bx Networking and Support Partners, South Point Canberra and White Key Marketing.

"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there," Mr Loe said.

He also thanked Southern Cross Club for the high quality food and service it provided on the presentation evening.

"Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," Mr Loe said.

"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our fabulous MC, Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."

Congratulations to all the finalists and winners in each of the 28 categories. It shows the high calibre of businesses that operate in the Canberra region.

With this year's awards now complete it is time for businesses to consider registering for the 2023 Local Business Awards.

