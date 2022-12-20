The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court bails drug addict to live with convicted heroin trafficker Paul Lill

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:00pm, first published 3:35pm
A drug addict has been granted bail and ordered to live with a convicted heroin trafficker while he undergoes an assessment for residential rehabilitation.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

