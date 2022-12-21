Associated with steadiness has been caution. In various areas it has taken small rather than large steps. It has nibbled at issues, moving one step at a time, such as with withdrawing charges against Bernard Collaery and the Mugappan family from Biloela, rather than taking a broader brush to problems. Other whistleblower issues have been left unresolved, and many other asylum seekers and refugees have been left on temporary visas. To the relief of advocates it now looks as though the latter will be addressed in the new year.