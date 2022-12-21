The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party are riding high into Christmas

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
December 22 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese has good reason to smile. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Albanese government has had a successful first seven months in office by several measures. It has achieved success by proceeding at a steady rather than a frantic pace. The steadiness has done it no harm and has been part of its success. It has also been cautious in its approach and the jury is out whether this caution is part of its success or whether it has been successful despite such caution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Warhurst

John Warhurst

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.