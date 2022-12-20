The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Canberra Capitals cautious observers as NBL breaks down Australian sport's final frontier

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 20 2022 - 3:58pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US Import Nicole Munger has thrown her support behind Christmas Day games. Picture Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australian sport will enter a brave new world on Sunday when the Sydney Kings host Melbourne United in a Christmas Day NBL match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.