Australian sport will enter a brave new world on Sunday when the Sydney Kings host Melbourne United in a Christmas Day NBL match.
Whether the WNBL follows suit, however, will be a point of discussion throughout the upcoming off-season.
The Christmas Day game will mark one of the final frontiers in Australian sport.
While matches have been played on Good Friday, ANZAC Day and a host of other important occasions, December 25 had long remained untouchable.
That is until now, with the Kings taking the first step towards replicating the success of the NBA in America.
Christmas Day is considered one of the biggest days of the US basketball season, with high-profile clubs granted the honour of playing in front of packed arenas in a ratings bonanza for TV networks.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
The quest to follow suit in Australia has divided opinions and proved controversial, with many athletes pushing back against the intrusion on the important family day.
The prospect of a Big Bash match on Christmas Day has long been floated however Cricket Australia is yet to pull the trigger amid considerable criticism.
The contentious nature of sport on December 25 means all eyes will be on Qudos Bank Arena this Sunday to gauge whether the concept will stick around in the future.
The WNBL will be closely watching their men's counterparts and discussions are expected to be held by the clubs and the league when next season's draw is drafted.
Canberra Capitals import Nicole Munger grew up in the United States and threw her full support behind the concept.
"It would be awesome," Munger said. "The sport keeps growing, it's cool to see how it's growing this year and how it can grow in the future. Anything we can do to grow it, it's a special holiday, we might as well play a game on it."
The league will pause for five days this year, with the Canberra Capitals to play on Friday, December 23 and again on Wednesday, December 28.
The matches come in an arduous stretch for the team as they play four matches in 10 days, starting with a home game against the Perth Lynx on Wednesday night.
Despite the busy schedule, coach Kristen Veal said it's vital players spend time with friends and family over Christmas.
"Christmas is for family and people having some downtime," Veal said. "While it's great to have some sport around the holidays, fans and family can come and do something together, but Christmas Day, I think that's for other stuff."
While the Capitals will closely watch Sunday's NBL games, they do not currently have plans to introduce a Christmas Day match.
Any plans to do so will be dictated by the playing group.
"Our players are athletes but first and foremost they're people with families and commitments," Capitals general manager Lucille Bailie said. "We would support the players' decision on this one.
"It's not a consideration for this season. It's great the NBL is playing and I imagine they have player support. It would be player led if we did it. We'd work and discuss with the players and the league before going down any path towards playing on Christmas Day."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.