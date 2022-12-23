The Lost King
M, 108 minutes, opens Boxing Day
3 stars
It's careless losing a king, but finding his body under a car park nearly 500 years later is hard to believe. Yet this incredible story is true, and has been a must for screen since the body of King Richard III was exhumed from a car park in Leicester 10 years ago.
Clearly, one of the reasons he was lost was because no one much cared to find him. Richard III was the arch villain, the character we loved to hate - a child killer, a wife killer and usurper and more. Evil to the core. A character whom actors are always keen to portray, Benedict Cumberbatch and Ralph Fiennes among them.
Poor Richard, the last of the Plantagenet line. Only two years on the throne before he was turfed out by the Tudors. Elizabeth I was queen when William Shakespeare wrote his famous play, a century after Richard's death. The playwright's raft of history plays was, inter alia, performed to help legitimise his queen's Tudor line and the political order of the day.
Then early in the 21st century along came Philippa Langley, who is today president of the Scottish branch of the Richard III society. She read everything she could lay her hands on about the king, discovering an important fact concerning the former Greyfriars, a friary in Leicester where his body had been buried. She is portrayed here with winning charm by the unsinkable Sally Hawkins.
It is astonishing to realise that Richard III was, apparently, discovered due to the persistence and dedication of this woman. She had read up on the king, concluded that he was judged unfairly in life, like her, and that she would take up his cause.
On screen, Philippa is a single mum with two boys. Not on unfriendly terms with her ex, John (Steve Coogan), but struggling at work with chronic fatigue syndrome. After seeing a performance of Richard III she starts to experience visions of the king (Harry Lloyd), looking studly, if lost and forlorn.
There is a touch of "some day my prince will come" about these interactions between mop-headed Hawkins and the handsome king. And why not? It works as a way of envisioning the maligned king, in another her-story from director Stephen Frears, and writers Coogan and Jeff Pope, the team behind Philomena, about a woman in search of her lost son.
Langley was apparently seriously patronised by certain medieval experts and other detractors.
The way they apparently tried to manoeuvre her out of the picture when it became clear she had found Richard is rather shocking.
Exploring the net shows little if no evidence of Richard's supposed crime of infanticide. No one knows who dispatched the little princes in the Tower. The king's famous "winter of our discontent" perspective might be completely bogus.
There is such a wealth of material to go with here. The Lost King warranted a more imaginative treatment along, say, magic realist lines.
Besides the whimsy of its central motif, the ghost of Richard, the film is rather bogged down in the here and now, with its bland Leicester city architecture and streetscapes.
The Lost King will still charm you.
Both Hawkins and Lloyd manage to convince during implausible scenes that could have been unconvincing.
And an impossible dream that comes good is welcome during the festive season.
