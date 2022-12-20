ACT Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher has expressed his desire to remain in the Wallabies set up through to the 2023 World Cup.
The veteran initially joined the Australian side on a short-term loan during the Rugby Championship. That stint was extended to include the recent spring tour.
He has since been asked to attend a Wallabies camp in January that will set the platform for a World Cup year.
The exact makeup of the Australian coaching set up for 2023 will not be confirmed until two separate reviews into the past year are completed. The first will explore the season itself, while the second is an in-depth look into the string of injuries suffered throughout the year. It's expected they will be handed down in January.
Fisher was in Queensland on Monday to meet with current head coach Dave Rennie and assistant Dan McKellar to debrief a challenging 2022.
Rennie's position is under pressure after the Wallabies won just five of 14 games. It is expected the coaching set up will remain as is through to the World Cup. The recent sacking of former England coach Eddie Jones has, however, thrown a spanner in the works and Rugby Australia have publicly confirmed they have reached out to the veteran.
While aware he is in a temporary role, Fisher is eager to continue with the Wallabies for the next year.
"It would be a real honour for me to be involved with the World Cup," Fisher said. "It's an exciting part of a career to be involved with a team that can genuinely progress in that tournament.
"The spring tour showed that on any given day we can be competitive with the best sides in the world. We also showed that with South Africa and New Zealand. Our challenge is that's got to be every day, not just on our day.
"For the coaching staff, the playing group, it's what do we need to do to ensure we perform at a level every time."
The planning of next month's camp has caused some tension within the Super Rugby franchises.
It's understood the camp will run from January 9-12, a direct clash with the first week of pre-season for Wallabies players, with most clubs building programs around their return on January 9.
Instead the international players likely won't join their Super Rugby teams until the following week, further condensing an already cramped lead up to round one on February 24.
Fisher's presence at the Wallabies camp adds another element to the challenges, with the Brumbies required to plan around the absence of an assistant coach. Adding to the difficulty is the fact scrum coach Dan Palmer will be on loan to Japanese club Suntory in January.
Despite always dreaming of coaching his country, Fisher has regularly stated the Brumbies are his priority. The veteran acknowledges juggling the two roles has been difficult but he's eager to make it work.
"I personally find it hard to juggle two jobs," Fisher said. "I do one job at a time. If I'm at the Brumbies, I'm 100 per cent there, if I'm at the Wallabies I'm 100 per cent there.
"I try not to have them crossover and do my best in the environment I'm in. Because I'm coaching the same things, it's no additional challenge to be involved with two teams."
