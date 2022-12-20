The Canberra Times
ACT Brumbies assistant Laurie Fisher keen to continue role with Wallabies through to World Cup

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:57pm, first published 5:30pm
Laurie Fisher (left) is eager to continue working as a Wallabies assistant coach through to next year's World Cup. Picture Getty Images

ACT Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher has expressed his desire to remain in the Wallabies set up through to the 2023 World Cup.

