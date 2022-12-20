An inquiry into the handling of the Parliament House rape case will consider the conduct of police and prosecutors, as well as the relationship between them, following a series of explosive complaints that have "deeply concerned" the ACT government.
A legal expert will be appointed to lead the inquiry and settle on the terms of reference in January, before providing findings to the government in the first half of 2023.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced on Wednesday that a board of inquiry would be established to consider the handling of the case, saying the allegations made about impropriety by authorities were serious.
"An independent review of the roles played by the criminal justice agencies involved is the most appropriate response," Mr Barr said.
The board of inquiry - which will be able to hold public and private hearings, issue search warrants and compel witnesses to appear - will also consider whether support provided by ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates to alleged sexual assault victim Brittany Higgins was appropriate.
Ms Yates accompanied Ms Higgins to an interview with police in 2021 and walked into court by her side throughout the ACT Supreme Court rape trial of former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann, 27, in October.
The trial was aborted because of juror misconduct, which will be another focus for the inquiry as it considers the options available for addressing such occurrences in the territory.
But the inquiry is set to primarily probe the engagement between the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions and ACT Policing about the prospect of charges being laid, the decision to proceed to trial and the decision not to hold a retrial.
The conduct of police and the territory's top prosecutor will be squarely in focus after the latter accused investigators of pressuring him not to run the case and mistreating Ms Higgins.
"The board of inquiry will consider whether the functions of the various criminal justice entities involved in the matter were discharged with appropriate rigour, impartiality, and independence," the government said.
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said ACT Policing, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Victims of Crime Commissioner had all indicated they would cooperate with the inquiry.
Mr Rattenbury stressed that the inquiry was not about revisiting the trial, its evidence or outcome.
"It is expected that the inquiry will have regard to investigations which other bodies may be conducting regarding these matters," he said.
"I would ask everyone to respect the privacy of individuals who will be involved in this inquiry."
The Attorney-General said he was "deeply concerned by the allegations" made since the trial's collapse.
"The ACT government is absolutely mindful of the need for public confidence in the criminal justice system here in the territory, " he said.
"Recent public reporting and commentary in relation to the case ... raises issues that may have wider implications for the prosecution of criminal matters here in the territory."
The newly announced inquiry will complement the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity investigation launched in response to the Director of Public Prosecutions' complaints about police.
The ACT government has spent more than a week finalising the detail and structure of its inquiry, resolving the issue posed by ACT Policing, an arm of the federal police, falling outside the scope of the ACT Integrity Commission.
Calls for a public inquiry had grown since the release of an explosive letter Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC sent ACT chief police officer Neil Gaughan after Mr Lehrmann's trial collapsed.
Mr Lehrmann denies raping Ms Higgins at Parliament House when the pair were federal Liberal Party staffers in March 2019, and will not face a retrial after his rape charge was dropped because of concerns about the impact of the case on Ms Higgins' mental health.
In his November 1 letter, released under freedom of information laws, Mr Drumgold complained to Deputy Commissioner Gaughan about being pressured by police not to prosecute Mr Lehrmann.
He accused investigators of aligning themselves with Mr Lehrmann's defence when he did not agree with their position, and of leaving Ms Higgins feeling as though police were "bullying" her to withdraw her sexual assault complaint.
Deputy Commissioner Gaughan emailed his staff after the letter was released to stress that Mr Drumgold's allegations against individual ACT Policing members were "untested".
Mr Drumgold's letter outlined his view that there should be "a public inquiry into both political and police conduct in this matter".
The chief police officer indicated in his message to officers he would welcome a broader public inquiry, which would also examine issues including the conduct of prosecutors.
ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee and Australian Federal Police Association president Alex Caruana had both supported a public inquiry.
Ms Lee welcomed the announcement of the inquiry on Wednesday, but said she was concerned the government seemed to have outlined an "exhaustive" list of matters that would be examined.
"We know that there have been serious and various concerns, raised by the police force, the legal profession and the broader public, about what has happened in this case," she said.
"I note, for example, and it is concerning that the ACT government's press release talked about several issues but did not mention the very, very serious allegation of political interference that has been raised, and that is something that I will be looking to ensure is contained in the terms of reference when they are released."
Ms Lee specifically raised concerns about Mr Rattenbury looking to race through amendments to the Evidence Act ahead of Mr Lehrmann's retrial, prior to the case being discontinued.
Asked whether his conduct could also be examined by the inquiry, Mr Rattenbury said that would be open to the inquirer.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
