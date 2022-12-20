The Canberra Times
ACT government announces board of inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann rape trial

By Blake Foden, and Jasper Lindell
Updated December 21 2022 - 12:37pm, first published 8:15am
An inquiry into the handling of the Parliament House rape case will consider the conduct of police and prosecutors, as well as the relationship between them, following a series of explosive complaints that have "deeply concerned" the ACT government.

