The OG Red Wiggle is heading to Canberra for one night only - but it's not the type of show that you may have come to expect from him.
Although Murray Cook has performed many times in Canberra, both with The Wiggles and also his post-kids entertainment band The Soul Movers, this is the first time he will be hitting the decks at Cube Nightclub.
That's right, Murray Cook is now a DJ meaning that not only can he mix a mean fruit salad, but he also does a mean mix on the decks, having already headlined festivals across Australia.
You can see for yourself when he heads to Cube to play some of your favourite club bangers plus some of that OG Wiggles music. It will be unlike any other night out you've ever had.
February 17, 9pm. Tickets from intix.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
