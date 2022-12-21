The Morrison government spent more than twice the average yearly spend on taxpayer-funded government advertising in the year leading up to the 2022 federal election.
The $340 million spent on government advertising in the 2021-22 financial year was also the highest on record of any Australian government.
Even without the $61 million spent spruiking the Commonwealth's COVID-19 economic recovery plan and vaccination rollout, the remaining advertising and development costs beat the previous record $232 million set by the Turnbull government leading up to the 2016 election.
Taxpayer-funded government campaign spending in the Morrison government's first re-election in 2019 was $188 million, only slightly above the $187 million average spent each year on Commonwealth government advertising since the end of the Howard government.
Spending on government advertising in minority community media was also significantly higher in 2021-22 than prior years, with $17 million spent on ethnic media and $6 million spent on Indigenous media.
The total included campaigns that do not occur every year, including $25 million spent on education for the 2021 Census and $23 million spent on Australian Electoral Commission advertising for the 2022 federal election.
After the Coalition government announced in October 2021 that Australia would commit to a net zero carbon emission target by 2050, the government ran a $29 million campaign aimed at informing Australians about how the government's investments in clean energy technology and projects reduced emissions.
Stop it at the Start, a Social Services-run campaign aimed at ending violence against women and children spent $18 million on advertising. The Commonwealth's campaign ran along with existing state and territory campaigns.
The Defence Force recruiting was typically the most expensive campaign run each year. In 2021-22 the ADF recruiting arm spent $52 million on advertising and consultants.
However, since the pandemic began COVID-19 health advertising has topped the spending chart this year with $89 million. Consultants took home a little over $35 million of that.
Treasury's advertisements spruiking the government's economic recovery plan cost $9 million.
A report this year from the Grattan Institute policy think tank found a quarter of the public money used for federal government advertising is used to fund politicised messages.
Both Labor and the Coalition governments were part of the trend of weakening protections against government spending on politicised ads and "weaponising" their use, the institute's chief executive Danielle Wood said.
"Sadly, our report shows that Australians cannot rely on the goodwill of ministers to prevent misuse of public money on politicised advertising," she said.
I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
