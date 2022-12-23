It was 10 months ago that Raiders centre Harley Smith-Shields suffered the greatest setback of his blossoming footy career, but now he's returned fitter, faster and stronger, and determined to win back his place in the NRL side.
"I'll be doing everything I can to push my way into first-grade," he told The Canberra Times.
"It doesn't bother me where I play, wherever I'm needed and when that opportunity comes, I'll be ready.
"Mokes [Matt Timoko] and Sebby [Kris] have done a really good job, especially in the back-end of the season.
"We have a lot of quality outside backs here which pushes everyone, and having Crokes [Jarrod Croker] here too, he's always willing to teach us.
"I'm just ready to play some footy again."
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has been blown away by how well Smith-Shields has done in pre-season so far, ending what has been an otherwise disappointing year following the ACL injury he suffered in February.
After missing the entire 2022 season, Smith-Shields is not just back to full fitness, he's showing up his teammates.
"He's come back and been enormous," Stuart said. "He's probably our fittest trainer. He's put the devastation of last season behind him and used the year to build his body.
"He's winning a lot of our tests, looks really healthy, and after Christmas he'll be good to go for full contact, ready for our trial matches.
"I'm happy for him because he's put so much work in over the last 12-month period."
No-one is more proud of Smith-Shields than Stuart. He's been in the 22-year-old's corner at every hurdle, assuring him of his place in the squad, and telling him to focus on his rehabilitation.
From Smith-Shields' 2021 bicep injury, to the ACL setback, Stuart has helped give the centre the confidence to keep grinding.
"I told him I was going to come back better, so I had a little bit of a point to prove there," Smith-Shields said.
"There was a bit of a down period, but after that it was just back to work. I've come back to pre-season in the best shape I've ever been."
Smith-Shields also credited former Raiders hooker Josh Hodgson for his role in the comeback.
In what was his final season with the Green Machine before departing to Parramatta, the veteran also went down with an ACL injury in round one.
The rest of the senior squad would always check in with Smith-Shields after his knee surgery, but completing rehab programs can be an isolating experience, so having Hodgson by his side was a blessing.
"We'd feed off each other," Smith-Shields said. "If I was in there by myself I'd get lonely, but me and Hodgey would push each other constantly. It was a massive help."
Raiders fans can expect an improved version of Smith-Shields in 2023, and when he trots out at Canberra Stadium again, he'll be doing so with part of his brother Jese's hamstring.
Smith-Shields knows how "absolutely crazy" it is, but that hamstring transplant in addition to correcting the ACL tear might be what keeps him on the field after a knee issue that is famously susceptible to re-injury.
"Some athletes say that rehabbing the hamstring tear is harder than rehabbing the ACL," he said. "So when I come back I won't have that in the back of my mind."
Jese was the first to know something was up when Smith-Shields got home after training in February, and quietly went to his room at the family home, clearly not himself.
After getting through the initial shock of the news, the family discussed the next steps, and when it was suggested his brother's hamstring could be useful, Smith-Shields said there was zero hesitation - even if their mum and dad thought they were mad.
"Jese thought I was joking at first, and once he knew I was serious, he didn't think twice," Smith-Shields said.
"We saw the surgeon on Monday to see if was even possible and we were in surgery on Wednesday which shows the kind of brother I have."
The duo were laid up for two weeks together, healing up after their respective surgeries, binge-watching movies and being cared for by their parents.
"We'd be sitting there looking at each other laughing about what had happened," Smith-Shields recalled.
"It's pretty funny and it'll always be a good story to tell."
If there's one thing his brother might want to take credit for when Smith-Shields gets back on the park, it'll be his improved speed.
Under the guidance of a sprint coach outside of Raiders HQ, he's fine-tuned his running technique - and the results have already shown.
"Definitely my power and strength and speed has come a long way," Smith-Shields said.
"Not playing this season I haven't had to worry about the niggles the boys have to deal with week to week, so I could focus on areas I need to improve.
"When it first happened, there's two ways you can look at it - you can either let it deter you, or you can use a year of training to get better and work on your weaknesses."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
