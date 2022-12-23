The Canberra Times
Fitter, faster, stronger: Canberra Raiders centre Harley Smith-Shields hungry for NRL return after 'crazy' surgery

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
December 24 2022 - 5:00am
Raiders centre Harley Smith-Shields has recovered from a ruptured ACL and is returning to play in 2023. Picture by James Croucher

It was 10 months ago that Raiders centre Harley Smith-Shields suffered the greatest setback of his blossoming footy career, but now he's returned fitter, faster and stronger, and determined to win back his place in the NRL side.

