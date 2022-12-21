In the Italian senate at the beginning of the 20th century, you would find what looked like a 20-key piano.
Known as the michela machine, it was used to record parliamentary proceedings, similar to that of a stenographic machine. Fast forward to the 21st century, and that same machine inspired a video installation by Australian artist Angelica Mesiti.
Now on at the National Gallery of Australia, Assembly is a 25-minute work that plays out over three screens placed in a make-shift amphitheatre, to mimic the parliamentary spaces in Rome, Italy and here in Canberra. Beginning with images of the michela machine, the video then compares two parliamentary spaces - the Palazzo Madama in Rome and Old Parliament House in Canberra.
"I was interested in the similarity in these parliamentary architectures and arrangements where it is semi-circular or circular in formation, and what the history of that architecture is and how it originates in the Roman amphitheatre, but then even further back," Mesiti says.
"It can relate to gathering around a fire for the sharing of stories and music and rituals and rites. And so the two parliaments, both in Canberra and in Rome, are represented on screen as the formal places of exchange."
Assembly debuted at the 2019 Venice Biennale after Mesiti was commissioned by the Australia Council for the Arts to produce the work for the Australian Pavilion at the 58th International Art Exhibition. Acquired by the National Gallery in 2018, this will be the first time the work has been displayed in Australia.
Mesiti is renowned for her video works that consider how communities are formed through shared movement and communication.
"I think the themes are pretty relevant in terms of the coming together of many voices, the idea of a public polyphony of voices was central to the original concept. And I think that idea has become a louder and louder concern, in that period, between 2019 and 2020, in terms of social movements across the globe," Mesiti says.
Assembly features a wide range of historic and contemporary places, events and objects, including Australian writer David Malouf's 1976 poem To be written in another tongue. This poem has been rendered by the michela machine and then translated into musical notation and arranged as a musical score by the Australian composer Max Lyandvert.
Musicians and performers, including the Torres Strait Island choreographer Deborah Brown, improvised with the score in a way that created an account of the complexities of intergenerational, cross-cultural communication as an inclusive, participatory and democratic experience.
For National Gallery of Australia senior curator, photographer Shaune Lakin, Mesiti and this work in particular, probes the nature of connection through the many faces of modern Australia.
"Assembly brings together over 40 artists, performers and musicians of multiple ancestries who together demonstrate the power of solidarity and collectively," he said.
Assembly is on show at the National Gallery of Australia until January 29.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
