Federal parliament should embrace technology to save money

The funding available to improve its frequency, reliability and coverage depends on the priority it receives relative to competing needs. Funds are limited and will be constrained by the high level of borrowings, which are estimated by the Auditor-General to increase from $3.44 billion in 2018 to $14 billion by 2026. Given the high demands in health and housing, the commitment to the extremely expensive light rail extension could reduce funds available for the bus network and the electrification of the bus fleet.