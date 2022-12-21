Federal parliament should embrace technology to save money

Dave Robson's letter "A waste of money" (December 19) correctly exposes current federal parliamentary processes as a profligate waste of taxpayer's dollars.
Not only could modern, secure technology have been used to avoid the expense of last week's one-day sitting, it could also be used on an ongoing basis to streamline the daily operations of federal parliament.
How many times have we all heard the sermons from the hill from politicians of either stripe, exhorting us all to be more efficient in our workplace?
And yet federal parliament continues with its archaic, inefficient processes in such matters as divisions for voting on bills, with the ringing of the bells, closing of the doors and time consuming counting of votes before a final result which could have been achieved with the press of a button.
Federal politicians will argue that the current processes are part of parliamentary "tradition".
However government has not accepted such responses from other workplaces, where cherished traditions have been eroded on the alter of government-mandated efficiencies.
If state legislatures in the US can achieve button pressing vote counting efficiencies, what is holding back our politicians?
Is it a fear of moving on, or will it always be a case of do as I say, not as I do? It's time for our federal politicians to lead by good example; what a refreshing change that would be.
Ronald Elliott asks why the Greens ignore population numbers (Letters, December 19).
The answer? They have a population policy (https://greens.org.au/policies/population) which they won't publicly acknowledge or promote for fear of being politically sidelined.
So strong has this ignorance become that some Greens attack those who promote limiting people numbers.
Since the May federal election Albanese has endorsed a return to large scale immigration.
Will that stimulate the Greens who now have Parliamentary influence on ALP government policy, to remember their own population policy? Or will they continue to silently pretend that our cities transport congestion, health crises, housing unaffordability, increased flood and drought impacts, and environmental degradation, are unaffected by people numbers?
A New York state Supreme Court ordered all New York City employees who were fired for not being vaccinated to be reinstated with full back pay.
The court found that "being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting COVID-19". The New York City mayor claimed earlier this year that his administration would not hire employees who had been fired over their vaccination status.
New York fired over 1700 employees for being unvaccinated earlier this year after the city adopted a vaccine mandate.
Against all the best advice from the "experts", in this country as well, the COVID-19 vaccination was not a vaccination "against" COVID at all.
Well said, Eric Hunter ("Wasted money", Letters, December 18), as I similarly choked on my breakfast of choice.
The fact that we as a nation can invest the obscene amounts of money into sport of all descriptions, at the expense of public services of all descriptions including life-saving health programs, is also a total anathema to me.
Mr Hunter and I seem to share a cynicism that governments and politicians are merely on a continuous cycle of self-promotion and self-glorification, parasitically attaching themselves to the latest cause célèbre for their name's or the government's posterity.
As the saying goes, "you can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can't fool all the people all the time" (with thanks to Abraham Lincoln).
Ken Henry is quite right to stress that politicians are strongly inclined to think and act only in the short term, rather than looking into the foreseeable future ("'Decades of inaction'", December 19, p1,2). Dr Henry cites the example of climate change, which has effectively been ignored by federal and some state politicians for many years.
One reason for inaction is the three-year election cycle, which leaves precious little time for debate on and creation of legislation on any issues other than those of the 'normal' machinery of government.
The other reason for inaction seems to have been a perception by politicians that there are insufficient votes in "fringe" issues such as climate change.
The May 21, 2022 election, and the rise of the teals with their emphasis on climate change was a clear demonstration that this perception was badly mistaken.
Every single day there are stories about men and youths accused of rape. I'm disgusted by those who rape and other males who condone it.
Why is it that while every woman knows another woman who has been raped or abused very few men would say that they know a rapist. Perhaps they are all to blame.
It would be helpful if ACT Health shared findings from staff exit interviews and surveys about the key reasons for nursing departures in the past financial year ("Midwives, nurses leave in hundreds", canberratimes.com.au, December 18).
We should also be told where the replacement skilled workforce came from, the cost of the recruitment and relocation processes, and the practical steps being taken to avoid a repeat of such frontline workforce "churn" and instability in our key public health facilities.
Overall much more transparency and honesty is needed in 2023 about the ACT government's execution of its prime service delivery responsibilities, especially now that senior ministers are mentioning "funding is limited" whenever the community raises reasonable expectations and suggestions about facilities and servicing improvements.
The future of PCR testing certainly does need a rethink if antiviral treatments for vulnerable people are to be useful.
At present a positive PCR test is required in order to get a prescription, then to get the pills from the chemist with the treatment needing to start within five days of first Covid symptoms.
If in the future you first need to get a referral for a free Medicare PCR test then this time frame will become unworkable.
Just like John Burns (Letters, December 19) I also have gas hot water and gas-ducted underfloor heating.
Just as well may I say, because my electric ducted heat pump in the ceiling is totally useless if the winter temperature in Canberra falls below two degrees as it often does.
I like my gas hot water and heating and would not know what to do without it. Please keep the gas.
Your editorial arguing Canberra should have public transport befitting a national capital ("Capital needs public transit system unbound by timetables", canberratimes.com.au, December 18) would have wide support.
The funding available to improve its frequency, reliability and coverage depends on the priority it receives relative to competing needs. Funds are limited and will be constrained by the high level of borrowings, which are estimated by the Auditor-General to increase from $3.44 billion in 2018 to $14 billion by 2026. Given the high demands in health and housing, the commitment to the extremely expensive light rail extension could reduce funds available for the bus network and the electrification of the bus fleet.
Consideration should be given to bus rapid transit (BRT), which if the Brisbane BRT (Metro) is a guide, could provide savings of one-third, probably more, when compared to the cost light rail.
How can the Barr-Rattenbury government claim to be "mature and responsible" when it has failed to analyse BRT?
Is its unquestioning support of light rail a consequence of listening to spivs, a lack of robust advice from an under-skilled bureaucracy or being part of a inner Canberra bubble unaware or arrogantly dismissing the complexity of planning, transport and urban development issues and the preferences of a wider community?
Floods, COVID, tragic police deaths, soaring prices, interest rate rises and war. This has been our third "annus horribilis" in a row. What will 2023 bring?
Future US ambassador Kevin Rudd, as senior figures in his own party said, is an unstable egotist. He is the antithesis of what a diplomat should be. Rudd is unsuited to be our ambassador to Outer Mongolia let alone our most important ally. This truly awful appointment will end in tears.
Oh, dear, K Rudd to Washington. Did Albo get any guarantees there wouldn't be any freelancing of our foreign policy while the ex-PM is our Washington emissary?
Labor or the Coalition, whether it is the Administrative Appeals Tribunal or committee appointments, covert ministerial appointments, grant allocations and now the US ambassadorship, does it really matter in the end? They are all breathtaking examples of "jobs for the boys". Politics, the gift that keeps on giving.
ScoMo on ministries: "you should have asked if you wanted to know". ScoMo on robodebt: "I didn't ask because they should have told me".
Ex-president Trump has issued US$99 digital trading cards. I believe their value, like his, will drop swiftly. I don't think this joker is playing with a full deck.
3000 ACT COVID-19 cases last week. 80 in hospital. One life lost. COVID is behind us, just the flu, no need for PCR testing. She'll be right mate. Merry Christmas.
Senate crossbenchers are my favourites to take out this year's federal government "naivety play of the season" award.
Evidence of climate change? When summer becomes winter in Canberra, temperature wise.
The ecological balance and sustainability of a biological system is upset when one species outgrows in number, and overwhelms, the other species. This is exactly what the human species has done.
Keith Hill says the Windsor family row "sounds like a lot of families" (Letters December 20). True; but, as their head is our head of state, aren't they supposed to be the unique exemplars of "stability" for us all and the very reason for their continuation? So much for "if it ain't broke, etc".
Western governments should cease publicly and privately lecturing and hectoring developing nations on the question of human rights. All this does is to push them them into the arms of uncritical China. Western "colonialists" have no moral authority to speak on this issue anyway given their own record.
