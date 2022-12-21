The Canberra Times
Federal parliament should embrace technology to save money

By Letters to the Editor
December 22 2022 - 5:30am
If Parliament's recent special sitting day had been held on line taxpayers would have saved a lot of money. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

Dave Robson's letter "A waste of money" (December 19) correctly exposes current federal parliamentary processes as a profligate waste of taxpayer's dollars.

