The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

University of Canberra cancer wellness clinic supporting cancer sufferers through exercise

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
December 30 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deborah Garden attends the University of Canberra cancer wellness clinic twice a week. Picture by James Croucher

Deborah Garden's two "fitness enthusiast" daughters had been trying to encourage her to take up strength training for years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.