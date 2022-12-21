While the ACT government's decision to hold a board of inquiry, the territory equivalent of a Royal Commission, into the conduct of the Australian Federal Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions in regard to the prosecution of Bruce Lehrmann is to be welcomed, two crucial matters still need to be resolved.
The first is the framing of the terms of reference. Given the allegations of misconduct and political interference that have been being bandied around by both the DPP and individuals within the AFP these need to be as broad as possible.
The second is the identity of the individual who will preside over the investigation. The government has said it is conducting a nationwide search for a suitably qualified individual and expects to make an announcement in the new year.
There is much to be said, given the extreme sensitivity of the questions to be probed, for recruiting an inquiry head from outside of this jurisdiction. Due to its size, Canberra's judicial fraternity is quite small. Any person appointed from within it would almost certainly know, or at least know of, individuals now the subject of investigation.
This is clearly a case where if justice is to be seen to be done that the presiding officer has no prior involvement with any of the events that are alleged to have taken place or any relationship with any individual actors.
To return to the terms of reference, the Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury has indicated they will be sufficiently wide ranging to embrace the actions of the Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold - who police allege had not properly considered their recommendations, the police involved in the case - who Mr Drumgold alleged did not want the case to proceed, and the ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates who has been criticised for allegedly "aligning herself" with Ms Higgins during the trial.
Mr Rattenbury has also indicated the inquiry will be tasked with scrutinising the ACT's legal framework for addressing juror misconduct. That inclusion is vital given it was the decision by a juror to bring unauthorised material into the jury room that caused the high profile trial to be abandoned in late October.
While this is all to the good, it has been argued that if the inquiry restricts itself to these areas then it does not go far enough given the allegations of political interference on both sides. As the Attorney-General, Mr Rattenbury is the ACT's first law officer. The DPP and ACT Policing answer to him.
While there has been no suggestion that Mr Rattenbury, who says he is "deeply concerned" by the allegations and counter allegations, has engaged in any misconduct, it would make obvious sense to include himself and his department within the terms of reference.
That point was well made earlier this week by Australian Federal Police Association president Alex Caruana who said: "To ensure the inquiry is completely transparent, holistic and free of political interference, the conduct of Mr Rattenbury and his office should be included".
This is essential if public confidence in the DPP and the AFP, both of which are under a cloud at the moment, is to be restored.
A longer term issue, which also needs to be resolved, is the rebuilding of what currently appears to be a toxic relationship between the DPP and the AFP.
Given Mr Rattenbury appears to have moved on from his earlier view that "the police and the DPP have a strong working relationship" and that "professional difference is an acceptable situation" this is a problem he needs to resolve.
