To return to the terms of reference, the Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury has indicated they will be sufficiently wide ranging to embrace the actions of the Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold - who police allege had not properly considered their recommendations, the police involved in the case - who Mr Drumgold alleged did not want the case to proceed, and the ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates who has been criticised for allegedly "aligning herself" with Ms Higgins during the trial.

