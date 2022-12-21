The Canberra Times
Pelican Rocks Cafe, Greenwell Point, crowned Australia's best fish and chip shop

Jorja McDonnell
Jorja McDonnell
Updated December 21 2022 - 4:28pm, first published 4:27pm
Sam Cardow (centre) and the crew at Pelican Rocks are 'stoked' to be crowned Australia's best fish and chip shop. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.

It's official: Pelican Rocks Café has the best fish and chips around.

Local News

