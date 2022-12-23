The festive season is upon us.
Veterinarians spend a good amount of time over this period reminding everyone about foods that companion animals should not eat.
This includes food items like chocolate, onions, artificial sweeteners like xylitol, foods containing alcohol, fatty foods (like the Christmas ham).
It also includes non-food items, like chewing gum, floral arrangements, medications intended for human consumption and Christmas tree ornaments (cats seem particularly attracted to tinsel, string and ribbons).
All of these items can trigger serious, potentially life-threatening illness in animals.
One of the lesser-known festive offenders are grapes, raisins and sultanas.
We have known for many years that ingestion of these foods can lead to severe, sometimes irreversible kidney injury - even with treatment.
Because of their penchant for scavenging, dogs are the most commonly affected species.
There have been many reports of dogs ingesting varying amounts of these items - from snaffling the odd sultana dropped on the floor to devouring bunches of grapes from fruit platters, the compost or even vines - and becoming ill.
Signs of toxicity include vomiting, lethargic, reduced or absent appetite, diarrhoea, reduced urine output (due to decreased production of urine), abdominal pain, a wobbly walk and weakness.
These are mostly due to acute kidney injury, which can lead to kidney failure and death.
With prompt, aggressive treatment (which may include a period of intensive care, and in some cases, dialysis), dogs may recover fully.
Unfortunately, some dogs are left with chronic kidney disease.
So what makes grapes, raisins and sultanas so toxic?
For years researchers could see no pattern. The colour or variety of the grape didn't seem to matter and a single pesticide could not be pinpointed as the culprit.
But this year, veterinarians in the US revealed the most likely agent: tartaric acid (*Wegenast et al., 2022).
Tartaric acid is found in many plant species, but the highest concentrations are found in grapes and tamarinds.
Tamarind pulp contains really high levels of tartaric acid (almost 20 per cent), grapes contain up to one tenth as much, and fruits like cherries and raspberries contain much smaller amounts.
Tartaric acid is also found in cream of tartar - a byproduct of wine making, commonly used in baking.
This is also an ingredient found in home-made play dough.
Some astute veterinarians noticed very similar disease syndromes, between dogs that ate grapes, sultanas and raisins, and those who ate home made play dough, tamarind paste, and tamarind pods.
There are other potential causes of acute kidney injury in dogs - ingestion of other toxins (including some rat baits, anti-freeze and heavy metals), kidney infections, and infectious diseases like leptospirosis.
Acute kidney injury can also occur as a result of heat stroke, pancreatitis (often triggered by ingestion of fatty foods), and sepsis.
If your dog shows the above signs, seek veterinary care urgently.
If you see your dog eat grapes, sultanas or raisins, you should also visit your vet, who will institute decontamination measures.
In the meantime, we now need to add a few more foods to the "things animals should not eat" list: home made play dough, fruit cake, mince pies, food that contains cream of tartar or tamarind paste, tamarind pods, and any waste (including compost) that could contain these.
*Wegenast, C. A.; Meadows, I. D.; Anderson, R. E.; Southard, T., Gonzalez Barrientos, C. R.; and Wismer, T. A. - 2022. Acute kidney injury in dogs following ingestion of cream of tartar and tamarinds and the connection to tartaric acid as the proposed toxic principle in grapes and raisins. Journal of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care, 32, 812-816: doi.org/10.1111/vec.13234.
