The sure-fire way to catch a fish or two over the Christmas break will be to get off the beaten track.
On the South Coast, the best places to wet a line aren't always the most obvious.
At peak holiday time, boats and anglers often gather in one spot on an estuary simply because there are other boats and anglers there.
Be bold enough to go you own way - you'll almost always find more fish.
Backwaters, creeks, river arms and secluded bays are less crowded, and harbour more fish in peak periods.
Flathead, bream, mulloway, whiting, estuary perch and bass are all on the cards in these locales - and you'll often have the place to yourself.
There's little merit in singling out the fishiest South Coast systems right now, because virtually every well-known estuary is firing - and this burst of warm weather won't hurt a bit.
For flathead and bream, fresh baits or soft plastic lures are the way to go. Focus on water around two to three metres deep, with the runout tide producing the hottest action.
Whiting, bream and flathead will also move onto the flats on a making tide, especially if we get a few 30-degree days.
Crowds will be less of a problem in the mountains, but getting off the beaten track is still the recipe for catching more trout.
READ MORE:
As Lake Eucumbene threatens to pass the magical 70 per cent capacity mark, the shore-based fishing has gone from strength-to strength.
When conditions are right, fly fishers are reporting action-packed sessions from the bank, with a mix of browns and rainbows coming to the party.
Dusk is best, but fish are genuinely being caught throughout the day. And they are feeding literally metres from your feet.
If you're fishing the rivers and creeks, definitely try that next bend, and secure a stretch of water to yourself.
The streams are really hotting up, with insect activity increasing and heaps of hungry little browns and rainbows happy to swipe at a fly or lure.
