The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Gone fishin: How to land a big Christmas fish

By Ben Caddaye
December 22 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Try to find a stretch of water to yourself over Christmas - you'll be glad you did!

The sure-fire way to catch a fish or two over the Christmas break will be to get off the beaten track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.