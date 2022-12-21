The woman who allegedly drove at 177km/h on the wrong side of Hindmarsh Drive in a stolen car seven months ago, triggering the head-on crash which killed 20-year-old Matthew McLuckie, will be summonsed to face multiple serious charges over the incident.
Shakira Adams was badly injured and placed in intensive care following the Red Hill crash on May 19.
For months, she was too badly injured to be interviewed by police.
However, she has been deemed fit to be charged over the tragic incident while a third driver - whose car has been recovered by police and forensically examined - still remains at large. Police are still calling for any further information which can help them identify him.
Adams, 20, of Bruce, has been summonsed to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court charged with manslaughter, culpable driving causing death, aggravated/reckless driving, being an unlicensed driver, and driving a motor vehicle without consent.
If found guilty of these offences she could potentially spend more than 20 years behind bars. But now the key question is whether Adams will be deemed fit to make a plea.
The speed at which the head-on crash occurred on Hindmarsh Drive had not been released before now.
Another mystery which remains is that of a third driver, whose car had been recovered.
That third driver is understood to have been on the correct side of Hindmarsh Drive and witnessed the crash, but failed to stop and render assistance.
Matthew McLuckie, still on his P-plates, was driving home after finishing work at his part-time job at Canberra Airport late in the evening of May 19. His dinner was waiting for him when he got home.
But the 20 year old never made it home.
His father, Tom, described Matthew as a relatively inexperienced but careful driver.
However, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when, its alleged, Adams, the only occupant in the stolen car, suddenly appeared over the crest of the hill on Hindmarsh Drive on the wrong side of the road at high speed.
The head-on impact was extensively wrecked both vehicles.
Matthew McLuckie died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Adams was extracted with extensive, life-threatening injuries and it is understood that it was only as a result of the efforts of paramedics and the close proximity of The Canberra Hospital that she survived.
A GoFundMe was set up to raise funds to aid her recovery but later taken down.
The Hindmarsh Drive fatal crash was one of the key factors which led to an ACT Assembly Justice and Community Safety committee inquiry being convened into dangerous driving. That committee is yet to hand down its findings.
Adams is due to appear in court on February 7.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
