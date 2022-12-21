The Canberra Times
Shakira Adams to face multiple driving charges over Hindmarsh fatal crash

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated December 22 2022 - 9:55am, first published 8:41am
The crash site on Hindmarsh Drive where two cars collided at over 170km/h. Picture ACT Policing

The woman who allegedly drove at 177km/h on the wrong side of Hindmarsh Drive in a stolen car seven months ago, triggering the head-on crash which killed 20-year-old Matthew McLuckie, will be summonsed to face multiple serious charges over the incident.

