Motorists are paying up to 30 per cent more on petrol because of a failure to introduce vehicle emissions standards in Australia, according to electric car giant Tesla.
Elon Musk's company is urging the Albanese government to adopt tough standards with an internationally competitive "penalty price", warning Australia will remain a dumping ground for older, less efficient cars if it refuses to do so.
Telsa has pushed its case in a submission to a parliamentary inquiry examining how trade and investment can help Australia become a green energy superpower.
Australia is already playing a pivotal role in the global shift to electric cars, supplying Tesla with 75 per cent of the lithium and 40 per cent of the nickel used in the batteries powering its vehicles around the world.
But it has been a laggard in actually purchasing the vehicles, with EVs accounting for just 3.3 per cent of total new car sales in the past year.
Advocates have urged successive federal governments to join all other OECD nations bar Russia in introducing fuel emissions standards, which are seen as key to addressing the two major barriers to the take-up of electric cars - cost and a lack of supply.
Fuel emissions standards would force manufacturers to ship more efficient cars into the Australian market, including electric vehicles.
The Albanese government is considering the idea as it draws up a national strategy to encourage more motorists to make the switch.
In its submission to the inquiry, Telsa said "ambitious and robust" standards were the most important policy lever the government could pull.
It argued the failure to impose standards in the past was costing motorists at the bowser, as more efficient cars require less fuel to travel the same distance.
"Australian motorists now spend over $5000 on petrol each year on average, up to 30 per cent more than they would have if vehicle CO2 standards had been enacted in previous parliaments," the submission stated.
Telsa said unless the standards were strong and backed up with " internationally competitive" penalties for breaches, Australia would remain the "least-cost option" for carmakers to dump vehicles which other countries wouldn't accept.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen has signaled the government would look to develop Australian-specific, but internally competitive standards to avoid remaining at the "back of the queue" for electric vehicles.
In Europe, car manufacturers are slapped with a penalty if the average emissions across their entire fleet of vehicles exceed the emissions target.
Tesla recommended Australia align its standards with New Zealand as the two car markets are inextricably linked.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
