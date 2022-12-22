Scandal, disunity and instability inside Liberal ranks eroded its political capital and created perceptions that it was "out of touch" with the public, according to a review of its disastrous federal election loss.
Scott Morrison and the Liberals' unpopularity with female voters also played a major role in the defeat.
The review, led by former federal director Brian Loughnane and Victorian frontbench senator Jane Hume, was published on Thursday.
It made 49 recommendations, including adopting a target of 50 per cent female representation within its parliamentary ranks inside 10 years to help address its women problem.
The federal election was a disaster for Mr Morrison and the Liberals, delivering the party its "most serious election loss in its history".
While the Nationals managed to hold its ground on May 21, the Liberals lost 18 seats as the teal independents, Labor and the Greens seized its traditional strongholds in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.
The Liberals now hold just 4 of 44 metropolitan seats across Australia, a position it must turn around if it wants to return to power.
The Coalition's only stronghold is now in rural Australia.
"No party that is seeking to form government has a pathway to a majority solely through rural and regional electorate," the review found.
Labor election review, published last week, found that Scott Morrison's unpopularity with voters was the single most decisive factor in Anthony Albanese's victory.
The Liberal review somewhat echoed that conclusion, finding that the choice between Mr Morrison and Mr Albanese was the "most influential driver of voting intention" during the campaign.
The review found Mr Morrison's standing with voters "deteriorated significantly" throughout 2021 to become a "significant negative".
The decline occurred on the back of perceptions the government had mishandled the pandemic and that Mr Morrison was "unresponsive" to the concerns of women.
The 60-page review lays bare the Liberals' problem with female voters.
The Liberals now hold just three of the top 30 with the highest proportion of professional females, down from 15.
"It is clear from the party's research and post-election analysis that the party's standing with women was an important factor in the party's defeat," the review found.
The former government and prime minister's focus on the pandemic came at "considerable political cost", as it meant other political issues weren't given proper attention.
The review accused state premiers of using their prominence during the pandemic to "corrode the political standing" of Mr Morrison.
More to come.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
