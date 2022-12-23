Pick plants wisely to avoid poisons, skin and heart issues

Plants bring an unequalled beauty to the world and, on a more practical level, they provide shelter for animals and insects, resources for construction, as well as food through their flowers, roots, shoots, leaves and fruits.
However, there are plants that, although appearing innocuous, can be quite deadly.
It's not just the ingestion of poisonous plants, but also dermal reactions that can cause significant discomfort to the unwary gardener.
Some of the most beautiful flowering plants are among the most poisonous.
All parts of thevetia peruviana, the yellow oleander, a plant common to coastal gardens and warm climates, are highly toxic. Nerium oleander is too.
Digitalis purpurea - foxgloves - are a stunning addition to perennial gardens with their long-spiked inflorescence of tubular flowers, but they can cause heart problems if ingested.
Many ornamental and weed species in the solanaceae family (nightshades) contain the poison atropine. Datura, brugmansia and altropa, often grown as ornamentals for their spectacular flowers, contain high levels of atropine. Toxic doses can cause hallucinations, paralysis, coma and even death.
The common tomato and potato contain certain alkaloids that can cause discomfort if ingested in large doses. Solanine poisoning is rare but, to be safe, avoid eating green potatoes as they contain high levels.
Indoor plants such as the araceae family - spathyphyllum, diffenbachia - contain oxalate crystals that can cause swelling and intense pain if ingested.
Dermal reactions to plants are probably more common than poisoning through ingestion.
Many plants have irritating hairs on the leaves that can cause mild to severe skin reactions. The giant stinging nettle tree - dendrocnide excelsa - causes severe pain if touched. Young leaves contain more stinging hairs than older ones.
Other plants such as poinsettia, with its milky sap, can cause mild burns and firestick plant is a succulent that should be handled with great care. If the sap gets on the skin wash the area with cold water immediately.
Grevilleas can also cause skin irritations.
Despite many plants being poisonous, with a little care, there is no reason why they can't be enjoyed in the garden.
