In this column I regularly like to tackle the really big problems in the world and explore how technology can solve those problems.
And make no mistake - there are some big problems that need solving.
Just the other day, for example, I was sitting on the toilet without my phone in my hand. Rookie error!
I had a burning desire to know just why petrol was suddenly so expensive but had no way of finding out.
This played on my mind for minutes until I finished what I had to do and could retrieve my phone and ask Google this important question.
If only I didn't have to suffer through this major first world problem.
Luckily someone at Kohler was aware of the dilemma that people like me suffer and have produced the modern toilet to trump them all.
The Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet is the solution to my problems. I do love the fact that we are at 2.0 before it has even been released - who wants to buy a version 1 product? I digress.
The Numi 2.0 firstly has a lid that opens and closes automatically.
No more arguments between the males and females in a house.
That same lid can be heated for maximum comfort when you do have a seat on the throne. With auto misting in the bowl, auto flushing and auto deodorising, the human involved is left with very little to do.
A bidet with control over temperature, position and pressure should help with your comfort levels and UV lights are designed to keep the bidet clean.
There are integrated LED lights and surround sound features that allow you to listen to the latest beats while on the toilet.
But, the most important part, it has Amazon's Alexa built right in to the toilet!
Next time you are sitting on the toilet and need to find out some important information or hear a great dad joke, you only have to ask Alexa.
You might need to warn household members that you will be talking to Alexa while on the toilet lest they think that you have started talking to yourself.
We have certainly come a long way with toilets since Alexander Cumming applied for a patent for a flush toilet and S-shape pipe beneath the toilet in 1775.
You may have a valid argument that by the time your toilet needs a remote control (which many modern smart toilets do) then we have gone too far.
There are other toilets by other manufacturers that have a range of conveniences similar to the Numi 2.0 (although none have Alexa built-in), but I believe the next era of toilets will start to improve our health.
Health, in general, is the next tech frontier.
As we have more modern conveniences to make our lives easier and allow less activity, we become less healthy and therefore need devices to tell us we should be more active!
In R&D labs around the world, toilets are already being designed that will analyse our waste products and give us a constant update of various aspects of our health.
Doctors will sometimes require a patient to provide a urine or stool sample for further analysis. Imagine having that analysis every time you visit the bathroom. Then Alexa can tell us exactly what ailments we have.
As this is the last column before Christmas I wish you a very techy Christmas and hope you receive all the tech you want. Tell me the favourite tech present you receive at ask@techtalk.digital.
