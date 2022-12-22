The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Denis Moriarty | Here's a better prayer for Australia Parliament

By Denis Moriarty
December 23 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For heaven's sake, is a prayer still necessary? Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australia is a diverse and increasing irreligious country that is finding that none of its old clothes really fit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.