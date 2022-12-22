That prayer, as prayers go, is comparatively consensual. Yet if parliamentarians took it seriously, it would probably bring about a rash of embarrassed blushes. If members really did, for example, forgive other people's trespasses as they themselves would hope to be forgiven, we wouldn't have had Robodebt. If they actually believed God took close account of everybody's daily bread rations, they'd certainly up the rate of Jobseeker and give some extra money to Foodbank.