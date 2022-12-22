Foreign Minister Penny Wong believes Australia's relationship with China is starting to thaw.
Senator Wong met her Chinese counterpoint Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday, and had "a very constructive meeting".
She said they discussed trade issues and the plight of two detained Australian citizens, journalist Cheng Lei and author Yang Hengjun.
Meanwhile Dreamworld has been ordered to pay $2.15 million to the family of a woman who died on a ride in 2016.
Sydney woman Cindy Low, 42, died on the Thunder River Rapids ride along with three other people when a water pump failure caused a raft to overturn.
Ms Low's husband was given the money on behalf of the couple's two children, who were aged 10 and six when she died.
In other legal news, Lachlan Murdoch wants to sue more Crikey executives for defamation.
The Fox News exec has sued the organisation behind the Crikey news website over an allegedly defamatory June 29 opinion piece by political editor Bernard Keane.
Meanwhile, Australia's oil and gas lobby has blasted the Albanese government's energy market intervention.
Natural gas company Senex Energy has said it would suspend plans for a $1 billion expansion of its Surat Basin developments due to a new mandatory code of conduct for the wholesale gas market.
As households and Santa prepare for Christmas, so are retailers, airport and emergency departments. All are expecting a seasonal rush.
The Commonwealth Bank's consumer forecast predicts 42 per cent of Australians plan to shop at Boxing Day sales this year.
A survey of 1000 people suggested that 76 per cent of Australians will be dipping into savings to take advantage of Boxing Day sales.
Airports are also preparing for a Christmas rush, with domestic travel bouncing back to more than 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
Hospital emergency departments are also bracing for the annual Christmas injury rush, while also dealing with fewer staff over the break.
Doctors working over the Christmas period say 'tis the season for falls, electrocutions, food poisoning and children choking on decorations or swallowing toxic button batteries.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
