Ikle Pickle Productions is presenting this stage version of the classic movie musical. Based on L. Frank Baum's book, it tells the story of Kansas farmgirl Dorothy Gale (played by Kellee-Rose Hand) who finds herself in the Land of Oz and who undertakes a journey to ask the Wizard of Oz (Kristofer Patston-Gill) for help. But the Wicked Witch of the West (Debra Byrne) is a constant threat. Belconnen Theatre, Belconnen Community Centre, 23 Swanson Court, Belconnen, various dates and times from January 6 to 21, 2023. See: trybooking.com.
Escape into a world where sawdust and sequins join cutting-edge illusions. The ringmaster will take you on a journey where international circus artists and magic will leave you mesmerised by a show of mystery and mayhem. Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Sascha Williams will astound with his high-risk rola bola act that has taken him all over the world. The Canberra Theatre, Saturday, January 14, at 6.30pm and Sunday, January 15, at 2pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
The National Library of Australia partners with PhotoAccess for this two-hour workshop. After a guided tour of the Viewfinder: Photography from the 1970s to Now exhibition, participants will then produce a cyanotype print. Cyanotyping is a very early photo-imaging process developed in the 1840s using the sun, and (harmless) chemical reaction patterns and shapes can be captured. Suitable for ages eight to 15. Bookings are essential. Cost is $5. See: stickytickets.com.au
Co-create and perform an original short musical over five days. Places are limited to 25 participants. The program caters for students aged from eight to 13. No experience is required - just an attitude to participate in the creation and development of the musical. Participants will devise the story, lyrics and music, write dialogue, choreograph stage movement and make props and backdrops for the performance. On the final day they will take to the stage and present the show. At Tuggeranong Arts Centre from January 16 to 20. See: tuggeranongarts.com
Head to the National Film and Sound Archive under the premise that it's a day out for the kids but this run of '80s blockbusters will definitely appeal to a different generation. Films include ET (January 11), BMX Bandits (January 12), Ghostbusters (January 16), Back to the Future (January 17), The Karate Kid Part II (January 18), The Princess Bride (January 23), Big (January 24) and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (January 25). In the Arc Cinema, tickets $10. Bookings nfsa.gov.au
Kids love screens but it is good for them to be active too. Active Gamers is running a supervised holiday program for kids at two locations, ANU and Phillip. Each day features team building via video gaming, e-sports and fun fitness sessions. A healthy lunch and snacks are provided, and it is aimed at kids aged from eight to 15. From January 9 to 20. Cost from $215 for two days, $415 for five. See: activegamers.com.au.
Be enchanted by The Sleeping Beauty, an interactive Storytime Ballet experience for children aged three years and older. Telling the story of a beautiful princess who must sleep for 100 years until woken by true love's kiss, The Sleeping Beauty dazzles with glittering tutus and most-loved characters, set to Tchaikovsky's hum-along score. Run time is under an hour and don't forget to dress up in your favourite ballet-inspired outfit. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, January 13-15, 2023. Performances at 11am, 2pm and 4pm. Bookings canberratheatrecentre.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.