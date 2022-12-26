Co-create and perform an original short musical over five days. Places are limited to 25 participants. The program caters for students aged from eight to 13. No experience is required - just an attitude to participate in the creation and development of the musical. Participants will devise the story, lyrics and music, write dialogue, choreograph stage movement and make props and backdrops for the performance. On the final day they will take to the stage and present the show. At Tuggeranong Arts Centre from January 16 to 20. See: tuggeranongarts.com

