The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

January school holiday activities for kids of all ages in Canberra

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
December 27 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kellee-Rose Hand as Dorothy in Ickle Pickle's The Wizard of Oz. Picture by Cathy Breen

1. The Wizard of Oz

Ikle Pickle Productions is presenting this stage version of the classic movie musical. Based on L. Frank Baum's book, it tells the story of Kansas farmgirl Dorothy Gale (played by Kellee-Rose Hand) who finds herself in the Land of Oz and who undertakes a journey to ask the Wizard of Oz (Kristofer Patston-Gill) for help. But the Wicked Witch of the West (Debra Byrne) is a constant threat. Belconnen Theatre, Belconnen Community Centre, 23 Swanson Court, Belconnen, various dates and times from January 6 to 21, 2023. See: trybooking.com.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.