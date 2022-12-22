Mental illness is not a law and order issue, it's about health

Your recent article on the need to increase the number of police in the ACT ("Research shows ACT Policing needs greater numbers in force", canberratimes.com.au, December 21) cited an increase in domestic violence and mental health matters.
You noted the increase in the number of domestic violence incidents in the past 12 months, but nowhere described what is meant by "mental health matters". By referring offhandedly to mental health matters as reasons for increasing the number of police you increase the stigma felt by people experiencing mental illness.
This attitude means it is less likely that those with these illnesses will come forward to seek help for fear of being victimised. It will also cause others to become fearful of people with diagnosed mental health conditions.
I would have thought in 2022 journalists would have moved past this stigmatising of mental illness.
There are two global trends conspiring to dim the light and beauty of our collective humanity: the globalisation of superficiality and the globalisation of indifference. Both are fuelled by rampant materialism and consumerism
So distracted are we with lifestyle, competition, acquisition and material things that we are oblivious to the yearnings of our young, our aged, our marginalised. We have left love behind. We are leaving our very selves behind. No wonder the pervasive loneliness that abounds.
Prosperous societies tend to rely on their citizens being money-centred, self-centred, competitive, productive, and very busy. One of the consequences of this high pressure environment is an exhausted citizenry with little energy left over to look after those who may hinder our progress, retard our competitiveness, and beckon us to slow down.
The birth of the Christmas child, the one whose name we daren't mention lest we cause offence, is a wonderful counter to this modern mania.
It is this nameless one, this silenced One, who gives voice to the longings of those of us who cannot compete in a world that says keep up or else.
Beneath the din of unrelenting superficiality, the Christmas child persists in whispering gently, assuredly: "I am with you: tiny, unassuming; lying at your feet".
It is a whisper that alerts us to the beauty and majesty of our humanity; exhorting us to delight in each other, especially in those who cannot keep-up.
And, it is to them, surely, to whom Christmas belongs?
In questioning vaccine mandates, Rex Williams (Letters, December 22) notes that the New York state Supreme Court found that "being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting COVID-19".
The mainstream narrative on vaccine injuries has also been recently challenged by former federal MP and former Australian Medical Association president Dr Kerryn Phelps.
In a submission to the Federal Parliament's long COVID inquiry she revealed that both she and her wife Jackie Stricker-Phelps suffered serious and ongoing injures from COVID vaccines, suggesting the true rate of adverse events is far higher than acknowledged, due to underreporting and "threats" from medical regulators.
Phelps says she continues to observe devastating effects a year and a half later. These included fatigue and neurological symptoms such as nerve pains, an altered sense of smell, visual disturbance and musculoskeletal inflammation.
The diagnosis and causation were confirmed by several specialists who said they had seen "a lot" of patients in a similar situation.
The "safe and effective" mantra that the authorities have pushed for so long is starting to unravel.
So Minister Mick Gentleman said a new planning bill "starting with a blank slate" was needed to replace "the complex and cumbersome" current act ("Planning overhaul built on shaky foundations", December 18). Well Minister, I hate to have to tell you, your new planning bill includes most of the tiresome detail of the current act (except for some important provisions about the content of the Territory Plan) and is even more complex and cumbersome.
The article states there were many submissions to the planning inquiry saying that "governance" is the main issue to be addressed.
The Minister was dismissive - he thinks there are good "governance arrangements" for planning in the territory, and "I don't see any need to change that".
Well he wouldn't, would he? He obviously doesn't know or care that the three "key feedback themes" in the government's own Listening Report of December 2021 were about governance, i.e. the need for greater "confidence" and "trust and transparency" in the planning system and better "Consultation". This terrible bill is a total failure on all counts. The Minister and the planning authority should be ashamed.
The current energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine has lined the coffers of energy companies.
If you want to lay the boot into these companies, you can ditch their products. We did this by installing more solar, batteries, reverse-cycle air conditioning and so on.
And then we got our Christmas surprise: It costs $800 to disconnect gas from a residential property in the ACT. That's roughly three years of the supply charge.
We long to see what disconnection involves but that's at least 20 working days away, during which I am sure we will be charged for the supply. I hear the cries of a dying industry.
Thank you for your editorial regarding public transport ("Capital needs public transit system unbound by timetables", canberratimes.com.au, December 18). As you have said, public transport needs to be fast, frequent and regular to be popular. In my childhood, after school, I commonly had to go to town in Brisbane (population 500,000 at that time).
I just waited for a tram at the stop near the school. I was in the centre of Brisbane in a short time, at a quite low price.
Children were of course required to give up their seats to adults, especially ladies. Later, the trams were removed because of holding up the growing post-war motor car traffic, but they were replaced by trolley buses and the same principles of frequency and convenience applied.
I have travelled on Canberra's public transport for over 70 years. Despite numerous timetable and route changes over the years, and the advent of newer buses, the shift of people from car usage to public transport has been very slow.
Since light rail that has changed markedly.
The efficiency, speed and comfort of light rail has much to commend it over buses and cars that traverse bumpy roads and share common delays.
As far as I'm concerned the obvious lesson is now very clear.
It is necessary to expand the use of light rail as soon as possible, to all parts of the city if the habit of car usage is to be overcome as the population grows.
Further to Paul Bowler's letter (Letters, December 21), both he and Mokhles Sidden are lucky to have such good generation from their solar panels.
In the last week my panels in Weetangera have only produced about one half of their normal output during a mainly sunny day at this time of the year.
I discovered that the inverter is regularly shutting down because of a grid voltage error, viz. the grid voltage is too high.
Evo Energy has been contacted and is investigating, but it seems I am not the only person in Weetangera with the same problem.
I am told that it is due to the increasing number of solar panel installations coming on line in the area and competing for access to the grid.
Hopefully the problem with the grid voltage error will somehow be resolved.
But, that said, I won't hold my breath for any compensation for the loss of generation and associated savings in the meantime.
I note the federal government is to fund "upgrades" to Namadgi National Park after the 2020 fires.
I am not sure how one "upgrades" a national park except by putting up a man-proof fence around it and locking it up tight.
Might I be so bold as to suggest, though, that the money be spent either replacing all the long grass with concrete as a fire reduction measure, or fitting low-temperature LED lights on all helicopters.
If you only have a hammer everything looks like a nail. Police-commissioned research, performed by police, not unsurprisingly, identifies human dignity issues, i.e. homelessness, precarious employment, gig economy precarity, inadequate infrastructure, starvation-level social security, poverty and limited health/education access, as correctable by criminal sanctions.
Your recent editorial on Ken Henry ("Ken Henry's democracy critique reeks of philosophy 101", canberratimes.com.au, December 20) compares the former NAB boss to Plato. In view of his argument that businesses have no social obligation but only exist to maximise profits I would suggest he is actually channelling Ayn Rand who regarded self-interest as the greatest good and altruism as the epitome of evil.
With the constant changes and amendments the Territory Plan is terribly puzzling.
How can a sport justify transporting teams all around the world at a cost of millions to play a series only to have it decided by a penalty shootout? The same madness applies to cricket. A game where you can play for five days and then call it a draw. Let them play until there is a result.
Contributors are using the word "reign" when, on reading the text, they meant "rein". Sorry to rain on your parade, but it's time to get the ruler out (had to say it).
I was tremendously disappointed when Ash Barty retired. If she were still playing I would hang on her every word. But she's not. You should get your tennis tips from people who are still involved in the sport. Perhaps Barty could give useful self-help advice on following your own star, down the road less travelled.
It was music to my ears when I heard the chair of the January 6 Congressional Committee investigation announce it is making a referral to the Department of Justice for Trump to be charged for inciting the mob violence and attempted insurrection.
Too much time and space today is devoted to outrage at what someone said. It just doesn't and shouldn't matter. Simply ignore it. Talk is cheap.
The RBA has some smart economists who warn interest rates will continue to rise unless inflation comes down and consumers rein in spending. Trouble is, it's those who have money who are doing the spending and those who don't who are being hurt the most by rising interest rates. Can't they work this out?
Philip Lowe's statement that he expects to retain his position as RBA boss indicates he has a very healthy sense of humour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.