Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal is resisting the urge to manage the game-load of superstar guard Jade Melbourne, admitting that they need the Opal to be playing as much as possible in order to get in the winner's circle.
Melbourne was the ultimate workhorse in their near-victory against Perth Lynx on Wednesday night, playing all 40 minutes, and giving absolutely everything before cramp set in.
Despite the Capitals' short turnaround with another game against the Flames in Sydney on Friday, Veal plans to keep leaning on Melbourne to spear-head their hunt for an elusive win.
"Jade wants to win, so for us to win, Jade has to be playing big minutes," Veal told The Canberra Times.
"She's fit and strong and young and ready to go, so for her this is an opportunity to get better really quick.
"We've got Shez [Sherrie Calleia], and Tonksy [Lizzy Tonks] that can substitute minutes in there, but [Jade] is up for it."
The Capitals are eight games into the season, and currently sit dead last on the ladder.
Though Veal was prepared for the team to battle early following big name exits, and the addition of some fresh-faced recruits, the losses are starting to stack up.
Now the Capitals are staring down the barrel of some unwanted history.
They're still a while away from their worst losing streak back in the 2015-16 season of 21 games, however the second-worst streak of 10-straight defeats is approaching.
READ MORE:
The Capitals have the opportunity to nip that in the bud on Friday with Sydney claiming their only victory just a few weeks ago in Canberra.
At that game, the Capitals had just announced veteran signing Alison Schwagmeyer-Belger, but the former Flames star still isn't ready to play.
"At this point she's probably not [going to play]," Veal said. "We're still loading."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.